Tropical Storm Elsa information: Pinellas County

Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS

Sandbags are available for Gulfport residents July 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1617 49th Street South. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required. The city of Gulfport Information Call Center will open for preparedness questions beginning Sunday, July 4 at 8 a.m. Call 727-893-1000.

Sandbags are also available at the following Pinellas Park locations on Saturday, July 3 from 12 - 5 p.m. and July 4 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Residents are limited to 10 bags and must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags.

Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet. However, St. Pete College will operate virtually on Tuesday ans its campus and sites will be closed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

