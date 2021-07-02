Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Elsa information: Pinellas County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida. 

SANDBAGS

Sandbags are available for Gulfport residents July 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1617 49th Street South. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required. The city of Gulfport Information Call Center will open for preparedness questions beginning Sunday, July 4 at 8 a.m. Call 727-893-1000. 

Sandbags are also available at the following Pinellas Park locations on Saturday, July 3 from 12 - 5 p.m. and July 4 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Residents are limited to 10 bags and must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. 

  • Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
  • Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
  • Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet. However, St. Pete College will operate virtually on Tuesday ans its campus and sites will be closed due to Tropical Storm Elsa. 

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com