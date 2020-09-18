Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic, using final name on NHC's 2020 list

article

Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, the latest storm in a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season that has now exhausted the list of hurricane names.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s morning update, Wilfred had become a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and a closed circulation. Forecasters say the storm will continue tracking west-northwest across the ocean, but wind shear will increase, making it unlikely to reach hurricane strength.

Wilfred becomes the earliest 21st named storm on record, forming about three weeks earlier than Vince did back in 2005.

With Wilfred now on the map, the NHC is officially out of names for this season’s storms. That means the Greek alphabet will be pressed into use for only the second time ever; the next storm that develops will get the name ‘Alpha.’

RELATED: What happens now that we've run out of hurricane names?

Advertisement

That may happen as soon as today. Tropical Depression 22, in the western Gulf of Mexico, is expected to reach tropical storm status in the next day or so, and may develop into a hurricane after that.

The NHC believes it will meander around in the western Gulf for a few days, lingering off the coast of southern Texas and producing heavy rainfall.

“It should be noted that the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft that was scheduled to investigate the depression had to turn back after getting hit by lightning,” the NHC forecast said.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy has reached Category 4 status in the Atlantic and is expected to move north, eventually impacting the Canadian coast.