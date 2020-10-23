Tropical system may form south of Florida

A low-pressure system could develop into the season’s latest tropical storm south of Florida. Regardless of its formation, Bay Area rain chances may actually go down, depending on its track.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 50-percent chance that the area of low pressure, currently sitting near Grand Cayman Island, will organize into a tropical depression over the next two days.

The system is forecast to move northwest over western Cuba, then curve northeast near or over the southern part of the state. That would bring locally heavy rain to South Florida, but lower rain chances further north.

“You think, ‘OK, why is that going to decrease the rain chance?’ Think about how circulation is around areas of low pressure, it’s a counter-clockwise flow,” explained FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen. “So as we get a storm that maybe moves south and east of us, up towards the Bahamas – if it even is a storm – it’s going to draw in some drier air which will help decrease the rain chance for us late in the weekend.”

Some recent model runs, though, are hinting at the possibility of a track further west into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which would lead to more widespread impacts across Florida, including the Bay Area.

Should the system become a tropical storm, the next name on the Greek list is Zeta -- which has only been used once before.

Meanwhile, a weakened Hurricane Epsilon is moving northward over the Atlantic Ocean, a day after skirting well east of Bermuda.

Epsilon's top sustained winds fell Thursday to 85 mph, dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Epsilon was about 195 miles east of Bermuda on Friday morning. Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island.

Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend, but large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada in coming days.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.