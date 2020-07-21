Tropical wave south of Florida has low chance of development for now

The already busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is getting even busier. The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest, including one just south of Florida.

That first disturbance is currently moving through the Florida Straits. The widespread wave of showers and storms has a 30- to 40-percent chance of tropical devleopment as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, then continues moving west-northwest towards Texas and Louisiana over the next few days.

Forecasters had discussed sending a Hurricane Hunter plane to investigate the disturbance this afternoon, but they have since canceled that plan.

The second area is much further out in the Atlantic. A low-pressure system midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has an 80-percent chance of tropical development in the next few days, but long-range forecasts suggest conditions will become less favorable for further development.

