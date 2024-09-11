We're revisiting some of our favorite foods from foreign lands as we take a quick trip Around the World in 80 Dinners*

*Disclaimer, we might not fit 80 dinners into one show... but here's hoping!

First up, we take a trip to the Philippines. Chef Veronica Meneses joined us from Tampa restaurant Manila Eats to share a traditional recipe for Pancit Bihon. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

Dinner destination number 2 today is India, and not every dish from there has to be spicy! Chef Inder Suryawanshi is Executive Chef for the J-W Marriott on Clearwater Beach, and he shared a dinner idea direct from Dehli. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his Butter Chicken recipe.

Now to Europe, Ireland to be precise, as Chef Susan Burdian shares a recipe direct from Dublin with some familiar flavors. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her Dublin Coddle recipe.

We're finishing up* in the home of great food, Italy. Chef Alessandro Toglia started his culinary journey with a restaurant in his hometown of Rome and now runs food truck 'Porchettoni', based in St. Petersburg. He joined us to share the recipe that started his culinary journey- Porchetta- made with techniques that date back 2000 years! Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

* So… not quite 80 Dinners, but close