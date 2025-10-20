Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Fruit Crostata
Kicking off our Dessert Week is Chef Raquel Ferrera from St Pete’s Juno & The Peacock. She's sharing a recipe that started as a simple pie dough — but evolved over the years into this fantastic Fruit Crostata.
Ingredients
- 5 cups frozen peaches
- 2 cups frozen raspberries
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 orange, juice only
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 lb butter
- 2 egg yolk
- 1 cup cold water
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- 1 egg, for egg wash
- demerara sugar
- ice cream or whipped cream, for serving
Directions
- Measure frozen peaches, frozen raspberries, ½ cup sugar, ¼ cup flour, orange juice, and ground ginger into bowl and let thaw.
- Take ½ lb butter and cut into very small cubes, then chill in fridge. For other ½ lb butter, let soften.
- Between 2 pieces parchment, form butter block that will be kept at room temperature.
- Mix 4 cups all-purpose flour, salt, and 1 tsp sugar in wide mixing bowl.
- Add butter chunks to dry ingredients and blend in by hand by smashing butter between fingers.
- Once butter is broken down, create well in center of bowl. Add egg yolks, vinegar and water, then mix wet ingredients together in center.
- Push dough on top of wet ingredients, drizzling over about ¼ of the water. With spatula, fold dough until most liquid is absorbed.
- Continue to add water in parts until dough feels hydrated, shaggy, but not too wet.
- Form dough into square and turn onto floured surface. Roll out to rectangle about twice as large as butter block.
- Place butter block in center of dough and fold over both sides in order to form package.
- Using flour, roll out dough so one side is about 3 times as long as short side.
- Fold each end to center and then fold ends to center again.
- Roll out to about same size again.
- Fold one end about a third in and fold other end on top, like a letter fold. Wrap in plastic and chill.
- Roll out tart dough into circle roughly ⅛ inch thick. Dough can be trimmed to appropriate shape, and should be about 9–10 inches across.
- With slotted spoon, place fruit in center of dough. Avoid having too much juice in tart. Make sure to leave border of about 1 ½ in - 2 in.
- Start to fold in one side of dough, then next, until all border is folded towards center. Folds will overlap.
- Brush outside crust with egg wash and sprinkle sugar on crust.
- Bake at 375° F for about 30 minutes.
- Check with spatula that bottom is completely baked.
- Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
