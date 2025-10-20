Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Fruit Crostata

Kicking off our Dessert Week is Chef Raquel Ferrera from St Pete’s Juno & The Peacock. She's sharing a recipe that started as a simple pie dough — but evolved over the years into this fantastic Fruit Crostata.

Ingredients

5 cups frozen peaches

2 cups frozen raspberries

½ cup sugar

¼ cup flour

1 orange, juice only

½ tsp ground ginger

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 lb butter

2 egg yolk

1 cup cold water

1 tsp white vinegar

1 egg, for egg wash

demerara sugar

ice cream or whipped cream, for serving

Directions

Measure frozen peaches, frozen raspberries, ½ cup sugar, ¼ cup flour, orange juice, and ground ginger into bowl and let thaw. Take ½ lb butter and cut into very small cubes, then chill in fridge. For other ½ lb butter, let soften. Between 2 pieces parchment, form butter block that will be kept at room temperature. Mix 4 cups all-purpose flour, salt, and 1 tsp sugar in wide mixing bowl. Add butter chunks to dry ingredients and blend in by hand by smashing butter between fingers. Once butter is broken down, create well in center of bowl. Add egg yolks, vinegar and water, then mix wet ingredients together in center. Push dough on top of wet ingredients, drizzling over about ¼ of the water. With spatula, fold dough until most liquid is absorbed. Continue to add water in parts until dough feels hydrated, shaggy, but not too wet. Form dough into square and turn onto floured surface. Roll out to rectangle about twice as large as butter block. Place butter block in center of dough and fold over both sides in order to form package. Using flour, roll out dough so one side is about 3 times as long as short side. Fold each end to center and then fold ends to center again. Roll out to about same size again. Fold one end about a third in and fold other end on top, like a letter fold. Wrap in plastic and chill. Roll out tart dough into circle roughly ⅛ inch thick. Dough can be trimmed to appropriate shape, and should be about 9–10 inches across. With slotted spoon, place fruit in center of dough. Avoid having too much juice in tart. Make sure to leave border of about 1 ½ in - 2 in. Start to fold in one side of dough, then next, until all border is folded towards center. Folds will overlap. Brush outside crust with egg wash and sprinkle sugar on crust. Bake at 375° F for about 30 minutes. Check with spatula that bottom is completely baked. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

