Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Puerto Rican Cake
Our dessert week is in full swing today as we're baking with The Cake Girl herself, Chef Kristina Lavallee. She's sharing a recipe for a Bizcocho Mojadito- otherwise known as a Puerto Rican Cake with Cream Cheese.
Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!
And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.
See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.
Puerto Rican Cake
Ingredients
- 6 cups self-rising flour
- 4 cups granulated sugar
- 4 sticks salted butter
- 8 large eggs (yolks and whites separated)
- 2 cups milk
- 4 tbsp almond extract or emulsion
Simple Syrup
- 4 cups water
- 3 cups sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- In mixer, cream butter and sugar together at high speed until very soft and pale, 12–15 minutes. Scrape down sides halfway through.
- At low speed, add egg yolks little by little until well incorporated. Add almond extract and mix for 1 minute at medium speed.
- At low speed, add flour alternating with milk.
- In separate mixer bowl, beat egg whites until stiff.
- Fold egg whites into cake mixture.
- Spray pans with nonstick baking spray and add completed batter.
- Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Simple Syrup
- Boil water with sugar for 10 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes.
Notes
- When cake has cooled for 10–15 minutes, leaving cake in pan, wet cake with simple syrup in circular motion. Use 1 to 1½ cups syrup per pan.
Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
- 1 lb cream cheese
- 1 lb salted butter
- 4 lbs powdered sugar (sifted)
- 2 tbsp vanilla extract
Directions
- Combine salted butter and cream cheese in mixing bowl; start on low speed until incorporated.
- Beat on medium speed for 10 minutes.
- Using long-handled spatula, scrape all sides and bottom of bowl thoroughly.
- Mix again on medium speed for 10 minutes until fluffy.
- Add powdered sugar little by little (one scoop at a time) on low speed after each scoop.
- Add vanilla extract and mix on low speed for 2 minutes.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.