Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Puerto Rican Cake

Our dessert week is in full swing today as we're baking with The Cake Girl herself, Chef Kristina Lavallee. She's sharing a recipe for a Bizcocho Mojadito- otherwise known as a Puerto Rican Cake with Cream Cheese.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Puerto Rican Cake

Ingredients

6 cups self-rising flour

4 cups granulated sugar

4 sticks salted butter

8 large eggs (yolks and whites separated)

2 cups milk

4 tbsp almond extract or emulsion

Simple Syrup

4 cups water

3 cups sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. In mixer, cream butter and sugar together at high speed until very soft and pale, 12–15 minutes. Scrape down sides halfway through. At low speed, add egg yolks little by little until well incorporated. Add almond extract and mix for 1 minute at medium speed. At low speed, add flour alternating with milk. In separate mixer bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold egg whites into cake mixture. Spray pans with nonstick baking spray and add completed batter. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Simple Syrup

Boil water with sugar for 10 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Notes

When cake has cooled for 10–15 minutes, leaving cake in pan, wet cake with simple syrup in circular motion. Use 1 to 1½ cups syrup per pan.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

1 lb cream cheese

1 lb salted butter

4 lbs powdered sugar (sifted)

2 tbsp vanilla extract

Directions

Combine salted butter and cream cheese in mixing bowl; start on low speed until incorporated. Beat on medium speed for 10 minutes. Using long-handled spatula, scrape all sides and bottom of bowl thoroughly. Mix again on medium speed for 10 minutes until fluffy. Add powdered sugar little by little (one scoop at a time) on low speed after each scoop. Add vanilla extract and mix on low speed for 2 minutes.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.