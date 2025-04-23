Dinner DeeAs Dessert Week recipe: Pumpkin Oreo S’mores Cupcakes

Chef Shonnika Denise joins us from Synergy Sweets in Tampa to share how to make a classic cupcake- but with fall flavors- Pumpkin Oreo S'mores Cupcakes, which she says "feel like childhood!"

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Pumpkin Oreo S'mores Cupcakes

Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust

120 g graham cracker crumbs

12 g sugar

40 g melted butter

Pumpkin Cake

274 g all-purpose flour

6 g baking powder

5 g baking soda

6 g salt

3 g cinnamon

4 g pumpkin spice

210 ml canola oil

222 g brown sugar

100 g sugar

425 g (1-15 oz can) pure pumpkin purée

10 g vanilla extract

4 large eggs

Oreo Buttercream

8 oz (2 sticks) butter

8 oz sifted powdered sugar

10 g clear vanilla extract

4 oz Oreo crumbs

Large pinch of salt

Chocolate Ganache

227 g bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate

233 g heavy cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 12-count cupcake pan with cupcake liners. In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter until mixture feels like wet sand. Fill cupcake liners with 1 tablespoon of crust and bake for 3 minutes. Set aside to cool; reserve remaining crust for decorating. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice in large bowl. In separate bowl, whisk oil, eggs, sugars, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until combined. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix until completely combined. Batter will be thick. Pour/spoon batter into liners, filling only ⅔ full. Bake for 20–22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting. Chop chocolate into small pieces and place in bowl. Heat cream in saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Pour hot cream over chocolate and let stand for 3 minutes. Whisk in small circles, gradually moving outward until smooth. Pulverize about 15 Oreos into fine crumbs using food processor. In stand mixer, mix butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and salt; mix for 30 seconds. Add Oreo crumbs and mix until well incorporated. Remove core from cupcakes using cupcake corer and fill with marshmallow fluff. Pipe mound of Oreo buttercream on cupcakes using piping bag. Spoon small amount of ganache on top, sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs, and freeze for 1 minute to set ganache. Pipe another mound of Oreo buttercream on top, place half marshmallow on top, and torch to desired level. Enjoy!

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.