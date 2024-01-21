Dinner DeeAs 'Football, what football? Superplate Sunday Mini Marathon'

We're sharing four of our favorite recent recipes for some Sunday dinner inspiration: Shrimp & Grits, The Perfect Pizza, Mac & Cheese and the best Smash Burgers... and all made from scratch!

First up, a southern specialty shared by Chef Dernier Buleje, Executive Chef at 'The Dan' restaurant - inside Tampa's historic 'Hotel Flor'. He showed us how to do Shrimp & Grits with a tempting Tasso Ham Gravy. Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe.

Next up, we're ditching delivery to make our own Pizza from dough to dinner table. Sharing expert tips on making yours the perfect pizza is Chef Sean Ferraro from Dunedin's Madison Avenue Pizza. Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe.

We're showing you how to make the very best Mac & Cheese, plus some very special Short Ribs as a superb supporting act. These recipes both come from Miss Maria Rumlin. She's the 'M' and the 'R' of M&R Cafe Southern Cuisine, which of course is where the flavor resides. Click here for a printer-friendly version of her Mac & Cheese recipe.

Last but by no means least we're making a Smash Burger, served with air-fried Smashed Potatoes, a beautiful burger sauce and some home-made pickles. This recipe is from Chef James Renew, owner of The Little Lamb Gastropub in Clearwater and new restaurant Estuary in New Port Richey. Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe.

If you make any of these, let us know how they turned out!

