Dinner DeeAs recipe: 1 Rotisserie Chicken, 6 Easy Meals
Stop staring into the fridge wondering what to make for dinner! Chef Maddison Hebenstreit from Juniper Food Truck joins us to demonstrate the ultimate grocery store hack by transforming one $5 rotisserie chicken into three distinct, high-protein recipes. These cost-effective meals are perfect for a Meal Prep Monday that will keep you satisfied all week long.
High Protein Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients
- 1 chicken breast, shredded
- 1 cup low fat shredded cheese
- 1 can enchilada sauce
- 4 mission carb balance tortillas
- 1 cup low fat Greek yogurt
- 1 lime, juiced
- salt and pepper
- ½ bag shredded cabbage
- 1 bunch cilantro leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Combine shredded chicken, most of cheese (reserve 2 tbsp for garnish), and ½ cup enchilada sauce in bowl.
- Divide mixture evenly between 4 tortillas. Roll each and place in baking dish.
- Pour remaining enchilada sauce over top and garnish with remaining cheese.
- Bake in oven for 30 minutes until cheese is bubbly and brown.
- While enchiladas cook, combine Greek yogurt, lime juice, salt, and pepper in bowl.
- Toss cabbage and cilantro in yogurt sauce and let sit in fridge.
- Once enchiladas are cooled, place 2 in each meal prep container and divide cabbage slaw evenly.
Asian Chicken Cabbage Salad
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tsp ginger, grated
- 1 tsp garlic, grated
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- sriracha
- warm water
- 1 rotisserie chicken breast, shredded
- ½ bag shredded cabbage
- ½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 cup cooked edamame
- ½ pack instant noodles
- 1 small bunch cilantro leaves
Directions
- Combine peanut butter, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and sriracha in small bowl.
- Stir, adding warm water to reach desired consistency.
- In large bowl, combine shredded chicken, cabbage, bell pepper, green onions, and cooked edamame.
- Crush instant noodles inside packaging. Open package, remove seasoning, and add noodles to large bowl.
- Add dressing to large bowl and toss.
- Separate into meal prep containers.
Chicken, Green Beans & Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup bone broth
- 1 cup instant rice
- 2 cups green beans
- 1 tbsp Greek seasoning (Chef Maddison prefers 'Cavender's Greek Seasoning')
- water
- 2 thighs, rotisserie chicken
- 2 slices lemon
Directions
- Bring bone broth to boil on stove. Add instant rice, remove from heat, and cover. Let sit for 5 minutes.
- Place green beans in microwave-safe container.
- Add Greek seasoning and splash of water.
- Place lid on top (do not seal completely) and microwave for 3 minutes to steam.
- Place rice in bottom of meal prep containers.
- Place chicken thigh on top of rice and garnish with lemon slices.
- Add green beans to side of container.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.