Florida mom arrested after baby overdoses on methamphetamine: MCSO

The Brief An infant died in Alachua County after medical staff found the child was not breathing. An autopsy revealed the child died from toxic levels of methamphetamine. Deputies arrested the mother, Rebecca Morris, on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.



A mother faces a felony charge after toxicological tests revealed her infant child died from a methamphetamine overdose, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Fatal infant drug exposure

What we know:

Emergency personnel rushed to an Alachua County home on Tuesday, May 19, after a mother called 911 to report that her infant was not breathing.

First responders started lifesaving measures and rushed the child to an area hospital, where medical staff pronounced the child dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives and investigators with the Florida Department of Children and Families searched the home, uncovering small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Weeks later, the Medical Examiner’s Office returned findings showing the infant's system contained toxic levels of methamphetamine, which caused the death.

Unanswered timeline details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact age of the infant or how long the child had been exposed to the narcotics. It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the home when the initial emergency call was placed.

Mother facing felony charge

Dig deeper:

Detectives executed a second search warrant at the home shared by the child and Morris, the mother, on Wednesday, June 10, to collect forensic evidence.

Following an interview later that day, investigators arrested Morris and booked her into the Alachua County Jail on one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Statement from the sheriff

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking case involving the loss of a child whose life was cut tragically short," Sheriff Chad Scott said. "Our detectives conducted a thorough and deliberate investigation to ensure accountability in this case. We remain committed to seeking justice for this child and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau as the active investigation continues.