Chef Christopher Covelli from Sage in Sarasota visits the kitchen to host a masterclass on the ultimate Italian classic. Learn the secret to vibrant, emerald-green pesto and a professional-grade Caesar dressing hack that outperforms any store-bought jar.

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Bring water to boil in large pot. Add salt to season water ‘like seawater’. Add sodium bicarbonate to boiling water to retain color and soften texture of basil.

Prepare ice water bath in separate bowl.

Blanch fresh basil leaves in boiling water for about 1 minute.

Use spider or strainer to scoop out basil and immediately place in ice water bath to shock.

Add a little olive oil to blender or food processor.

Add pine nuts and garlic cloves. Pulse on slow speed until mixture reaches sandy texture.

Grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese fresh with microplane for creamy consistency.

Remove basil from ice water and squeeze out all excess water.

Add squeezed basil to blender in pieces.

Add grated cheese and more olive oil.

Blend on medium to low while drizzling remaining extra virgin olive oil into blender.

Taste for salt and consistency; reserve pesto.

Use remaining basil blanching water to cook pasta. Boil pasta for 3 minutes less than package directions.

Drain pasta and place in warm pot with pesto. Toss and cook for 2 minutes over low heat to allow sauce to coat pasta.