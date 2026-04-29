Dinner DeeAs recipe: 5-Ingredient Fresh Homemade Pesto Sauce
Chef Christopher Covelli from Sage in Sarasota visits the kitchen to host a masterclass on the ultimate Italian classic. Learn the secret to vibrant, emerald-green pesto and a professional-grade Caesar dressing hack that outperforms any store-bought jar.
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Pasta with Pesto
Ingredients
- pinch sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)
- 2 large bunch fresh basil (about 8 oz)
- 1 ½ cups extra virgin olive oil
- 6 tbsp pine nuts
- cloves garlic, peeled
- 4 oz finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- 1 lb pasta
- pinch salt
Directions
- Bring water to boil in large pot. Add salt to season water ‘like seawater’. Add sodium bicarbonate to boiling water to retain color and soften texture of basil.
- Prepare ice water bath in separate bowl.
- Blanch fresh basil leaves in boiling water for about 1 minute.
- Use spider or strainer to scoop out basil and immediately place in ice water bath to shock.
- Add a little olive oil to blender or food processor.
- Add pine nuts and garlic cloves. Pulse on slow speed until mixture reaches sandy texture.
- Grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese fresh with microplane for creamy consistency.
- Remove basil from ice water and squeeze out all excess water.
- Add squeezed basil to blender in pieces.
- Add grated cheese and more olive oil.
- Blend on medium to low while drizzling remaining extra virgin olive oil into blender.
- Taste for salt and consistency; reserve pesto.
- Use remaining basil blanching water to cook pasta. Boil pasta for 3 minutes less than package directions.
- Drain pasta and place in warm pot with pesto. Toss and cook for 2 minutes over low heat to allow sauce to coat pasta.
- Plate and garnish with extra freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Caesar Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp distilled white vinegar
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 anchovies (patted dry)
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
- pinch corn starch
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 head romaine lettuce
Directions
- Combine mayonnaise, distilled white vinegar, garlic, anchovies, Parmesan cheese, and corn starch in food processor.
- Pulse until ingredients are chopped and well combined.
- Slowly drizzle in extra virgin olive oil while processor is running until dressing is smooth and light in color.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Chill for 30 minutes if possible.
- Toss with fresh romaine lettuce before serving.
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