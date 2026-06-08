Tampa man arrested in double-fatal Lutz crash
LUTZ, Fla. - A Tampa man is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a crash that killed a Land O’Lakes man and a Lutz woman.
Deadly Lutz crash
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Navesh Persaud, 21, of Tampa, was driving northbound on US 41 in a Nissan Pathfinder around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Troopers say north of Debuel Road, he overtook a Toyota Camry that was traveling ahead of him on US 41 and crashed into it.
Both vehicles spun around before coming to a final rest, according to FHP.
Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Camry, a 53-year-old Land O’Lakes man and one of his passengers, a 60-year-old Lutz woman, died at the scene of the crash. A 55-year-old Land O’Lakes man, who was also a passenger in the Camry, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.
Persaud was arrested after being released from an area hospital.
He was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI serious injury.
Florida Highway Patrol investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed the names of the two people who died or the identity of the injured passenger who survived the crash.
Officials have also not released specific details about Persaud's specific alleged impairment at the time of the collision.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, which explained how the crash occurred and detailed the criminal charges in an official report.