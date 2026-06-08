Tampa man arrested in double-fatal Lutz crash

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The Brief Navesh Persaud, 21, of Tampa, faces two counts of DUI manslaughter after troopers say a Nissan Pathfinder hit a Toyota Camry on Sunday afternoon. A 53-year-old Land O'Lakes man and a 60-year-old Lutz woman died at the scene of the crash along US 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Another passenger survived the collision with injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.



A Tampa man is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a crash that killed a Land O’Lakes man and a Lutz woman.

Deadly Lutz crash

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Navesh Persaud, 21, of Tampa, was driving northbound on US 41 in a Nissan Pathfinder around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say north of Debuel Road, he overtook a Toyota Camry that was traveling ahead of him on US 41 and crashed into it.

Both vehicles spun around before coming to a final rest, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Camry, a 53-year-old Land O’Lakes man and one of his passengers, a 60-year-old Lutz woman, died at the scene of the crash. A 55-year-old Land O’Lakes man, who was also a passenger in the Camry, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

Persaud was arrested after being released from an area hospital.

He was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI serious injury.

Florida Highway Patrol investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the names of the two people who died or the identity of the injured passenger who survived the crash.

Officials have also not released specific details about Persaud's specific alleged impairment at the time of the collision.