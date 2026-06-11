St. Pete Beach's iconic Postcard Inn reopens as The Luce after major renovation

The Brief A popular St. Pete Beach hotel has officially reopened nearly two years after suffering severe damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Formerly known as the Postcard Inn, the revamped property has been renamed The Luce, and features extensive renovations. The resort reopened to guests Thursday and has joined Marriott's Tribute Portfolio collection under its original ownership.



Nearly two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a beloved St. Pete Beach hotel officially reopened its doors with upgrades and a new name.

St. Pete Beach hotel renovations

The backstory:

The former Postcard Inn welcomed its first guests Thursday as The Luce. The rebranding and reopening follow extensive renovations after the 2024 hurricanes.

"The whole community was hit, and it wasn't just us," Jeremy DaSilva, general manager of The Luce, said. "The hotel was drastically impacted by the storm surge. We're a community. The associates lost their homes. They lost their workplace. So, the fact that we were able to bring back this hotel and bring back a lot of those associates just shows the testament of this community, this ownership."

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While the hotel remains under the same ownership and management group, it has now joined Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio collection.

Management upgraded the property's 200 rooms and transformed the outdoor space. The updated grounds now feature fire pits, games, a bigger pool with cabanas and a beach butler service.

Modern makeover with midcentury charm

Dig deeper:

Despite the modern upgrades, DaSilva said they worked to preserve the property's original character.

"This is 1957, midcentury Americana," DaSilva said. "We love the architecture. We think it brings some history, but we brought the modern flair, fantastic food, great experience."

DaSilva said they’ve always planned to renovate and upgrade the property. Luce means light in Italian, a theme reflected throughout the property and at its on-site restaurant and bar, Sundrop, according to DaSilva.

Praise from first guest

What they're saying:

Tammy Black, the very first guest to check into The Luce Thursday, said the hotel successfully balanced its history with a fresh aesthetic.

"It doesn't seem like a typical motel on the beach-type vibe," Black said. "But it does have that retro and the coolness about it. So, I'm happy to be here."

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"We are proud of the evolution that this property was able to blossom into, and Postcard Inn had its time. The Luce is going to be the future," DaSilva said.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

What's next:

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Luce Hotel is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 17.