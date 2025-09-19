Dinner DeeAs recipe: Apple Butter Pork Chops

Perfect pork chops from an award-winning pitmaster — Chad Ward, the award-winning founder of Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply. When he makes pork, it's usually a whole hog in a smoker, but not everyone has that in their kitchen… so he's sharing a scaled-down perfect pork recipe that anyone can make.

Apple Butter Pork Chops with Kale Salad and Green Beans

Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops (¾ - 1 inch thick)

Whiskey Bent BBQ "Pecanerry" seasoning

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

½ cup apple butter

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried)

1 bunch curly kale, ribs removed, chopped

½ tsp maple syrup

pinch of salt

⅓ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tbsp unsalted butter

¼ cup sliced almonds

1 garlic clove, minced

Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Rocks" seasoning, to taste

squeeze of lemon juice

Directions

Season pork chops on both sides with Pecanerry seasoning (or preferred alternative). In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil and butter. Sear pork chops for 3–4 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked to 145° F internal temperature. While chops rest (tent with foil), reduce heat to low. In same skillet, stir in apple butter, dijon, vinegar, and thyme. Simmer for 2–3 minutes until thickened and glossy. Return pork chops to the pan, spoon glaze over top, and cook 1 more minute. In large bowl, add kale, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, and pinch of salt. Massage with clean hands for 2–3 minutes until kale is tender and darkened. Toss massaged kale with cranberries, nuts, and cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans and cook for 2–3 minutes until crisp-tender and bright green. Drain and immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop cooking. Drain again and set aside. In large skillet over medium heat, toast sliced almonds (dry) for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently until lightly golden and fragrant. Transfer almonds to a small bowl and set aside. In same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds, just until fragrant. Add blanched green beans and toss to coat. Cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Season with "The Rocks" to taste (or preferred alternative), add toasted almonds and toss to combine. Add squeeze of fresh lemon juice for brightness and serve warm.

