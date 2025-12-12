Dinner DeeAs recipe: Cajun Air Fryer Chicken

article

Today we're answering a request from viewer Debbie who wrote to us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com asking:

"As one who is not too interested in either deep-frying nor turning the oven on to compete with my elderly HVAC unit, is there any way you could feature ideas for meals that people can prepare with air fryers and toaster ovens — since that may be all someone has."

Chef Matthew Zappoli, Creative Culinary Director at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa, answered her call with a recipe for how to get crispy "fried chicken" flavor without turning on the oven or deep-frying.

We're making Cajun Air Fryer Chicken served with creamy Cheddar Cheese Grits and using zero food waste by making quick Homemade Chicken Stock.

Chef Matthew's Must-Know Tips:

Air Fryer Technique: Learn the perfect temperature and time (400°F) to get a crispy skin on chicken pieces without any breading—a great gluten-free option!

Homemade Stock in Minutes: Use your whole chicken carcass and mirepoix (carrots, celery, onion) to make rich, flavorful chicken stock in the Instant Pot in just 30 minutes (instead of 6+ hours) to control sodium and maximize collagen extraction.

Cajun Sauce: Create a flavorful base using the Cajun Holy Trinity (onion, celery, bell pepper) and thicken the stock into a velouté (French mother sauce) using a simple roux.

Grits Secret: Learn the 4:1 liquid-to-grit ratio and Chef Matthew's preference for speckled grits (yellow and white corn blend) for a sweeter, more authentic corn flavor.

Cajun Chicken Marinade

Ingredients

5 cloves garlic

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

¾ cup blended oil

1 tsp rosemary, chopped

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour over chicken and allow to marinate at least two hours. Preferably overnight.

Chicken Stock

Ingredients

1 chicken carcass

1 yellow onion

2 carrots

2 celery stalks

3 quarts water

Directions

Place all ingredients in Instant Pot. Cook on soup setting for 35 minutes. Remove cover and cook for another 15 minutes. Strain and cool.

Cheddar Cheese Grits

Ingredients

1 cup grits

4 cups chicken stock

2 tsp Parmesan cheese

2 tsp white cheddar cheese

1 tsp butter

salt, to taste

Directions

Simmer grits in chicken stock until all stock is absorbed and grits are fully cooked. Add cheese and butter. Season with salt.

Cajun Velouté

Ingredients

6 tbsp butter

2 tbsp onion, small diced

2 tbsp celery, small diced

2 tbsp bell pepper, small diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 oz sherry wine

2 cups chicken stock

1 tbsp chives, minced

1 tbsp scallions, sliced

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Sweat vegetables and garlic in 2 tbsp butter. Add Cajun seasoning and cook gently until flavor is released. Add 2 tbsp butter and all-purpose flour. Cook flour in butter for a minute. Deglaze with sherry wine. Reduce by half. Add chicken stock and remaining butter. Simmer until emulsified and creamy. Add chives and scallions and season with salt and pepper.

