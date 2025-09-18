Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Tikka Skewers

We're making one of the world's favorite Indian foods — Chicken Tikka — served on skewers, easy to make — and even easier to eat. This recipe was shared by Chef Inder Suryawanshi, Executive Chef for the JW Marriott on Clearwater Beach. Last time he was here, Chef Inder shared a recipe for Butter Chicken, which was one of his Mom's favorite dishes. Today he's making a dish his Dad loves. Chef Inder is going to share how he makes Chicken Tikka Skewers, plus a home-made Mint Chutney to go with it — and a cabbage slaw.

Chicken Tikka Skewers

Ingredients

1 ½ lb chicken thighs or breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 1.5-inch cubes

¾ cup greek yogurt (full fat)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tsp kashmiri red chili powder

1 ½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil or mustard oil

1 tsp kasoori methi (dry fenugreek leaves), crushed (optional)

wooden skewers

melted butter or ghee (optional)

lemon (optional)

Directions

Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes. In large bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, spices, lemon juice, oil, and salt until well combined. Add chicken and coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Thread marinated chicken onto soaked wooden or metal skewers. Preheat grill or pan to medium-high. Brush lightly with oil. Grill skewers for 1–2 minutes per side, rotating until charred. Place in oven at 350° F for no more than 10 minutes or until fully cooked (internal temperature 165°F). Finish with brushed melted butter or ghee and squeeze of lemon.

Mint Chutney

Ingredients

1 cup fresh mint leaves (tightly packed)

½ cup fresh cilantro (coriander)

1-2 green chilies (adjust to heat preference)

½ inch piece ginger

1 small garlic clove

1 ½ tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp cumin powder (roasted)

½ tsp sugar or honey

salt to taste

2 tbsp plain yogurt (for creamy texture, optional)

cold water, as needed for blending

Directions

Combine all ingredients in blender except yogurt. Blend until smooth and vibrant green. Pour into bowl and add yogurt. Stir to combine. Adjust seasoning, chill until serving.

Tri-Color Cabbage Slaw

Ingredients

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp honey or agave

2 tbsp olive oil or mustard oil

salt & pepper to taste

½ tsp chaat masala (optional, for Indian tang)

1 cup red cabbage, finely shredded

1 cup green cabbage, finely shredded

1 large carrot, julienned or shredded

2 scallions (green onion), thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

lime wedge (optional, for garnish)

Directions

In large mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, oil, salt, pepper, and chaat masala. Toss in cabbage, carrots, scallions, and cilantro. Let sit at least 10 minutes before serving to allow flavors to meld.

Plating Suggestion

Lay a small bed of tri-color slaw on plate.

Place 3 to 4 chicken tikka skewers on top or alongside.

Serve a generous dollop or drizzle of mint chutney on the side.

Garnish with microgreens, lime wedge, and a dusting of chaat masala if desired.

