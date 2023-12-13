Recipe: Butter Chicken

'Butter Chicken' is a classic Indian dish of marinated chicken cooked in a rich tomato and butter sauce - it's been described as 'wildly luxurious' and we'll show you how to make it! Sharing his version is Chef Inder Suryawanshi, Executive Chef at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out.

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Click here to see Chef Inder's recipe for Airline Chicken from his previous visit to Dinner DeeAs.

Chef Inder’s Butter Chicken

Marinade Ingredients

1 lb chicken thighs, cut into small pieces

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

salt, to taste

Sauce Ingredients

5 tbsp butter

2 tbsp canola oil

2 red onions, finely chopped

5 Roma tomatoes, pureed

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp cashew paste

1 tsp crushed dried fenugreek leaves

salt, to taste

chopped cilantro, for garnish

sliced toasted almonds, for garnish

Directions

In large bowl, combine chicken pieces with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and marinate, refrigerated, for at least 1 hour.

Heat 3 tbsp butter and oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown, add ginger-garlic paste and cook 1-2 min, then add tomato purée and cook for 4-5 min. Turn off heat and blend mixture until it gets smooth.

In separate pan heat 2 tbsp butter. Add blended sauce and heat for 1-2 min, add red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cashew paste and salt. Mix well and cook for another 5 -10 minutes.

Sear marinated chicken and add to sauce.

Cook on medium heat for 10-15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and tender.

Reduce heat to low and add heavy cream. Stir well and let simmer for 5 minutes, then add crushed dried fenugreek leaves.

Garnish with fresh cilantro, sliced almonds and serve hot with rice or naan bread.

Note: You can adjust the spice levels according to your taste. If you prefer a milder version, reduce the amount of red chili powder. You can also add more cream for a richer sauce.

For more ‘ideas for dinner’ from Dinner DeeAs, click here.