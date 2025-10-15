Dinner DeeAs recipe: Ponzu Pork Belly BLT

Chef Steven Cady joins us from The Birchwood Hotel in St. Pete with a dinner idea of slow-cooker pork belly, served in Chinese 5-spice cornbread with Korean Hot Honey & an Avocado Mousse. This recipe is a preview of one of the treats on offer next week at The Birchwood's International Chef's Day celebration, happening Monday, October 20, which brings together chefs from their family of brands.

Ponzu-Braised Pork Belly

Ingredients

1 pork belly, skinless

salt & black pepper

4 medium carrots

1 medium onion

4 stalks celery

fresh thyme

4 cups ponzu sauce

Directions

Trim fat from pork belly if required, then season lightly with salt and black pepper. Prepare ‘mirepoix’ base (carrots, onions, celery) for braising. Tie thyme in bundle for aromatics during braising. Combine pork belly, mirepoix, thyme, and ponzu sauce in slow cooker. Cook 6 hours on low, until pork is tender and flavorful. Remove pork belly, let rest then slice and sauté for use in BLT (see directions below).

Chinese 5-Spice Cornbread

Ingredients

4 ½ tbsp butter, softened

2 tbsp granulated sugar

⅓ cup brown sugar

3 eggs

⅓ cup sour cream

¼ cup buttermilk

¾ cup milk

1 ⅔ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

2 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp Chinese 5-spice seasoning

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease loaf pan with non-stick spray. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing thoroughly. Stir in sour cream, buttermilk, and milk. Combine dry ingredients in separate bowl: all-purpose flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, baking soda, black sesame seeds, Chinese 5-spice seasoning. Fold dry ingredients into wet mixture. Pour batter into loaf pan and bake until toothpick comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. When baked, while still hot from oven, combine black sesame seeds with enough butter to make a coating and spread on top of warm loaf. Cool on wire rack. Slice and sauté for use in BLT (see directions below).

Korean Hot Honey

Ingredients

2 oz gochujang (Korean chili paste)

2 cups pure honey

Directions

Combine honey and Gochujang in small saucepan. Warm gently over low heat, stirring until fully incorporated. Allow to cool slightly before transferring to container. Store at room temperature.

Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

1 avocado, ripe

1 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp chives

3 tbsp parsley

2 ¼ tsp kosher salt

1 ½ tbsp granulated garlic

1 ½ tbsp granulated onion

Directions

Warm heavy cream over low heat (do not boil). Add warmed cream, peeled and seeded avocado, herbs, and spices into blender. Blend until smooth and mousse-like in texture. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Chill before serving for best consistency.

BLT assembly: drizzle sautéed pork belly slices with hot honey, place sautéed cornbread on platter, top with pork belly, then avocado mousse. Garnish with heirloom tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and chives.

