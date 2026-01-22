Dinner DeeAs recipe: Salmon, Succotash, and Squash

Elevate your weeknight dinner with a colorful, vegetable-forward feast! 🥗🐟 In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Jay Narvaez of Cru Cellars proves that succotash isn't just for Thanksgiving anymore.

Chef Jay breaks down a "Triple S" dinner: Salmon, Succotash, and Squash (Zucchini). You'll learn how to transform simple vegetables into a restaurant-quality meal using professional techniques that anyone can master at home.

Inside the Episode:

TikTok Inspired Zucchini Boats: Learn the viral technique for scoring zucchini flesh in a diamond pattern. This increases surface area for seasoning and draws out moisture, resulting in a perfectly charred exterior and a "pillowy" interior.

The "Two-Bowl" Corn Hack: Never chase corn kernels around your kitchen again! Chef Jay demonstrates a brilliant safety tip using a large bowl and a small inverted bowl to stabilize the cob while cutting.

Chef’s Secret: Pomace Olive Oil: Discover why this "second pressing" of olive oil is the ultimate all-purpose kitchen staple. With a higher smoke point than Extra Virgin, it’s perfect for high-heat searing, roasting, and even dressings.

The Perfect Succotash: Learn the "Texture Balance" secret—combining roasted carrots and charred corn with raw red peppers and white onions for a satisfying crunch and a sharp flavor profile.

Chef Jay’s Pro Tips:

Presentation Side Down: Always sear your salmon "presentation side" (the top) first in a rippin' hot pan to achieve a beautiful golden crust.

The 10-Minute Rule: Let your salted zucchini sweat for exactly 5–10 minutes to ensure a better sear and prevent mushiness.

Veggie Stock Finish: Instead of using water to reheat your succotash, use a homemade vegetable stock made from kitchen scraps to infuse every bite with deep umami flavor.

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Connect with us:

Visit Cru Cellars: https://www.crucellars.com/

E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com

Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs

Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Salmon, Corn Succotash & Zucchini Boats

Ingredients

2 zucchini

salt & pepper to taste

3 ears corn

3 tbsp pomace olive oil

1 cup heirloom tricolor carrots (peeled and trimmed)

1 cup small grape tomatoes

½ white onion (medium dice)

1 red bell pepper (medium dice)

¼ cup vegetable stock

2 lb salmon (skin removed, cut into 1½" fillets)

1 tbsp micro mustard greens (optional)

edible flowers (optional)

Directions

Snip tips off zucchini. Cut into 2–3" segments. Cut pieces in half lengthwise. Score flesh with small knife in diamond pattern, going about ¼ way through. Season with salt and pepper. Allow zucchini to sweat liquid for 5–10 mins. Rub corn with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Heat cast iron skillet over high heat. Add oil. Char corn on cob in skillet, 5–10 mins, turning occasionally. Let corn cool. Cut knob off bottom of cob to create flat surface. Use serrated knife to remove kernels from cob into bowl. Cut heirloom carrots into uniform pieces. Toss in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in oven at 425° F for 10–15 mins. Let cool. Toss baby tomatoes in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in oven at 425° F for 5 mins. Let cool. Place oil in nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Once oil starts to smoke, place zucchini flesh side down. Char 10 mins until golden brown. Remove and keep warm in oven. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Add oil to nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Sear salmon presentation side down first, 3–4 mins. Flip and cook 3–4 mins. In medium bowl, combine charred corn, roasted carrots, roasted tomatoes, raw white onion, and raw red bell pepper. Place succotash mixture in sauté pan over medium heat. Add vegetable stock to provide moisture. Sauté briefly to bring flavors together. Plate by laying down bed of succotash. place zucchini boats off-center. Nestle salmon fillet in middle. Garnish with micro mustard greens and edible flowers.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.