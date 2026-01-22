Dinner DeeAs recipe: Salmon, Succotash, and Squash
Elevate your weeknight dinner with a colorful, vegetable-forward feast! 🥗🐟 In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Jay Narvaez of Cru Cellars proves that succotash isn't just for Thanksgiving anymore.
Chef Jay breaks down a "Triple S" dinner: Salmon, Succotash, and Squash (Zucchini). You'll learn how to transform simple vegetables into a restaurant-quality meal using professional techniques that anyone can master at home.
Inside the Episode:
- TikTok Inspired Zucchini Boats: Learn the viral technique for scoring zucchini flesh in a diamond pattern. This increases surface area for seasoning and draws out moisture, resulting in a perfectly charred exterior and a "pillowy" interior.
- The "Two-Bowl" Corn Hack: Never chase corn kernels around your kitchen again! Chef Jay demonstrates a brilliant safety tip using a large bowl and a small inverted bowl to stabilize the cob while cutting.
- Chef’s Secret: Pomace Olive Oil: Discover why this "second pressing" of olive oil is the ultimate all-purpose kitchen staple. With a higher smoke point than Extra Virgin, it’s perfect for high-heat searing, roasting, and even dressings.
- The Perfect Succotash: Learn the "Texture Balance" secret—combining roasted carrots and charred corn with raw red peppers and white onions for a satisfying crunch and a sharp flavor profile.
Chef Jay’s Pro Tips:
- Presentation Side Down: Always sear your salmon "presentation side" (the top) first in a rippin' hot pan to achieve a beautiful golden crust.
- The 10-Minute Rule: Let your salted zucchini sweat for exactly 5–10 minutes to ensure a better sear and prevent mushiness.
- Veggie Stock Finish: Instead of using water to reheat your succotash, use a homemade vegetable stock made from kitchen scraps to infuse every bite with deep umami flavor.
Salmon, Corn Succotash & Zucchini Boats
Ingredients
- 2 zucchini
- salt & pepper to taste
- 3 ears corn
- 3 tbsp pomace olive oil
- 1 cup heirloom tricolor carrots (peeled and trimmed)
- 1 cup small grape tomatoes
- ½ white onion (medium dice)
- 1 red bell pepper (medium dice)
- ¼ cup vegetable stock
- 2 lb salmon (skin removed, cut into 1½" fillets)
- 1 tbsp micro mustard greens (optional)
- edible flowers (optional)
Directions
- Snip tips off zucchini. Cut into 2–3" segments. Cut pieces in half lengthwise.
- Score flesh with small knife in diamond pattern, going about ¼ way through.
- Season with salt and pepper. Allow zucchini to sweat liquid for 5–10 mins.
- Rub corn with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat cast iron skillet over high heat. Add oil. Char corn on cob in skillet, 5–10 mins, turning occasionally.
- Let corn cool. Cut knob off bottom of cob to create flat surface. Use serrated knife to remove kernels from cob into bowl.
- Cut heirloom carrots into uniform pieces. Toss in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in oven at 425° F for 10–15 mins. Let cool.
- Toss baby tomatoes in oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in oven at 425° F for 5 mins. Let cool.
- Place oil in nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Once oil starts to smoke, place zucchini flesh side down. Char 10 mins until golden brown.
- Remove and keep warm in oven.
- Season salmon with salt and pepper.
- Add oil to nonstick pan on medium-high heat. Sear salmon presentation side down first, 3–4 mins. Flip and cook 3–4 mins.
- In medium bowl, combine charred corn, roasted carrots, roasted tomatoes, raw white onion, and raw red bell pepper.
- Place succotash mixture in sauté pan over medium heat. Add vegetable stock to provide moisture. Sauté briefly to bring flavors together.
- Plate by laying down bed of succotash. place zucchini boats off-center. Nestle salmon fillet in middle.
- Garnish with micro mustard greens and edible flowers.
