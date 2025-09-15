Dinner DeeAs recipe: Steaks with Beet Risotto & Asparagus

Our guest today is Keaton Miller — he's an actor, singer and dancer and playing the lead in a new play called 'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' at The Straz in Tampa. Click here for more information about the show, which runs through October 26. Off-stage, Keaton's resume reads like a lot of other actors — he does choreography, coaching — but, get this, he's also a trained chef who runs a private chef service in New York City, and he's brought us an idea for dinner inspired by everyone's favorite Transylvanian.

Ingredients

2 medium red beets

olive oil

salt and pepper

fresh rosemary

fresh thyme

4 cups chicken stock

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp butter, for frying mushrooms

1½ cups Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

1 tbsp white miso paste

juice of ½ lemon

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

½ cup pesto sauce (any kind)

½ cup goat cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 top sirloin filets (or flank/skirt steak if preferred)

herb butter (for finishing)

8–10 asparagus spears

balsamic vinegar

Italian seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° F. Wash and trim beets, then wrap in foil with olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Roast for 45–60 minutes until fork tender. Let cool, peel, and mash. In small pan, melt 1 tbsp butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and fry until tender and golden brown. Set aside. Heat chicken stock in separate saucepan and keep warm. In large pot or pan, heat olive oil and 2 tbsp butter over medium heat. Add Arborio rice and toast for 2–3 minutes. Deglaze with white wine and stir until absorbed. Begin adding warm stock one ladle at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each addition to absorb before adding more. This will take about 20–25 minutes. When rice is nearly cooked, stir in miso paste, mashed beets, lemon juice, and fried mushrooms. Finish with pesto, goat cheese, and Parmesan. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Pat steaks dry and season with salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Drizzle with olive oil. Grill or pan-sear to preferred doneness. Let rest, then top with herb butter. Toss asparagus with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Grill or roast until just tender and charred. Spoon beet risotto onto plates. Add dollop of pesto and place mushrooms over top. Arrange asparagus spears and sliced steak on top. Finish with pat of herb butter on steak and dollop of goat cheese over pesto.

