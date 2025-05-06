Dinner DeeAs recipe: Tamales & Street Corn

Today we're tempting your tastebuds not with Tacos, even though it's Tuesday, but with Tamales. We're making our dough from scratch and serving them up with a side of street corn. Chef James Shields joins us from Johnny Nevada's Tamales to share how he does his. Chef James is one of dozens of Taco vendors participating in St Pete's Tacos & Tequila Festival happening this coming weekend in Vinoy Park.

Tamales

Makes 24

Ingredients

1 ⅓ cups lard, room temperature

4 cups masa harina

3 cups broth

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

8 oz corn husks

4 cups filling (pulled pork or shredded chicken with 16 oz salsa verde)

Directions

Soak corn husks in warm water for at least 30 minutes or until completely soft. Prepare filling by combining pulled pork or shredded chicken with salsa verde. Prepare masa dough: Blend lard with handheld mixer until light, smooth, and glossy. In medium mixing bowl, combine salt, masa harina, cumin, and baking powder. Add whipped lard and blend until mixed well. Gradually add broth, blending until dough is completely smooth and slightly sticky. Assemble tamales: Spread ¼ cup dough onto larger end of soft corn husk, forming a smooth layer no more than ¼ inch thick. Place 2 tbsp filling down middle of dough. Bring two long ends together to seal and fold over itself, forming small round package. Fold small pointed end upwards to side of tamal to complete. Repeat until all tamales are formed. Place tamales in steamer pan with open ends up; cover with reserved corn husks. Steam for about an hour or until masa easily separates from husk. Let tamales rest covered for 30 minutes before eating. Tamales can be refrigerated for several days and frozen for several months.

Street Corn "Esquites"

Ingredients

12 ears fresh corn on the cob

6 oz olive oil

1 medium white onion, finely diced

1 large tomato, cored and diced

1 jalapeño, diced (optional)

5 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp Morita mayonnaise

3 tbsp olive oil

Tajin seasoning, to taste

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

5 tbsp lime crema

5 tbsp Cotija cheese, grated

10 slices smoked, crispy pork belly (optional)

3 tbsp pickled red onion

Directions

Preheat oven to high temperature using broil setting, or prepare charcoal grill. Shuck corn, removing all silk strands. Place corn on sheet pan lined with wire rack and broil, or place directly on grill. Turn corn frequently, allowing it to char on all sides without burning. Remove from heat and let cool. Once cool enough to handle, use sharp knife to slice roasted kernels from cob; reserve in bowl. Heat large non-stick sauté pan or Dutch oven to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and heat. Add garlic and onions; sauté until lightly caramelized. Add chopped tomatoes (and jalapeños if using); sauté for 2 minutes. Add roasted corn kernels; combine well and reheat. Reduce heat to low; add Morita mayo, Tajin, salt, pepper, lime juice, and all but 3 tbsp cilantro. Combine well and adjust seasoning if necessary. Transfer to large serving platter or bowl. Garnish with lime crema, Cotija cheese, remaining cilantro, and crispy pork belly.

