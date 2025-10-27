Dinner DeeAs recipes: Antipasti For Dinner

Today's idea for dinner is an appetizer that we've decided is good enough to graduate to your main meal. We're making a Seafood Salad with Chef Penny Tagliarina, from the Elliot Aster restaurant in The Vinoy in St Pete. Chef Penny is also part of this year's Savor St Pete Food and Wine Festival, which takes place this coming weekend right opposite The Vinoy in Vinoy Park. And she's sharing a recipe which you can sample at the festival, or make for yourself right at home.

Black Pepper & Fennel Crackers

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour (plus extra flour, for rolling out dough)

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp sugar

⅛ cup olive oil

1 ⅓ cup water

toasted & coarsely ground black peppercorns

toasted & coarsely ground fennel seeds

1 egg white

cold water

Directions

Preheat oven to 325° F. In large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt & sugar. Mix water and olive oil together. Add water/olive oil to flour mixture and stir to make a shaggy dough. Knead in bowl, until it just comes together, then cover with plastic wrap and allow to rest about 1 hour. Remove dough from bowl and cut into quarters. Roll out each quarter, dusting with extra flour as needed and place on cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Continue until all dough is rolled out. Then with fork, dock dough. Mix egg white and cold water vigorously and brush onto dough. Sprinkle with black peppercorn and fennel seed. Bake at 325° F for 7 minutes, then spin trays and bake for another 7 minutes or until crackers are golden and crisp. Allow to cool and enjoy. Store any leftover crackers in an airtight container to keep them crisp.

Insalata di Mare (Seafood Salad)

Ingredients

2 lb local pink shrimp, peeled & deveined

zest & juice of 4 lemons

3 tbsp chopped parsley

3 tbsp chopped chives

½ cup sliced piparras (or pepperoncinis)

½ cup piparra brine (or pepperoncini brine)

½ cup shaved red onion, rinsed in cold water and patted dry

½ cup pickled fennel

⅓ cup really good extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

favorite crackers, for serving

Directions

Place raw shrimp in pot and cover with cold water. Bring water to 160° F and let shrimp cook until just firm. Chill cooked shrimp in ice bath, then dice into bite-sized pieces. Mix diced shrimp with all remaining ingredients and allow to marinate minimum of 2 hours (chilled) prior to serving. When serving, finish with more really good extra virgin olive oil. Serve with favorite crackers (or Black Pepper & Fennel Crackers from recipe above).

Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

2 cups roughly chopped artichoke hearts

1 cup crème fraiche (or sour cream)

½ cup mascarpone cheese

¾ cup mayo

3 tbsp roasted garlic puree

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 lemons, zested

kosher salt, to taste

really good extra virgin olive oil

Parmesan cheese

Directions

In large mixing bowl, work crème fraiche, mascarpone cheese, mayo & roasted garlic purée together with rubber spatula until homogenous. Next add artichoke hearts, chives, and lemon zest. Finally season with kosher salt as needed, then refrigerate until serving. When serving, drizzle with good extra virgin olive oil & top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

