Dinner DeeAs recipes for a French Fry Feast

It's National French Fries Day, so we wanted to make a French Fry Feast. Our guest to help guide us is Jamila Nicholson, who together with her husband Huntley, runs the Flipn' Fries Factory at Krate in Wesley Chapel. Jamila says not only can fries be a main course, they can even be dessert!

If you make any of today's recipes, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries

Jamila says: "Savory, spicy, and packed with tropical flavor!"

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs French fries (frozen or fresh cut)

2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella blend)

1 lb chopped or shredded grilled jerk chicken (can use premade roasted chicken breast)

2 tbsp dry jerk seasoning or all-purpose seasoning

½ tsp season salt

¼ cup jerk sauce

1 ½ tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp smoke sauce (for depth and smoky flavor)

3 tbsp mango habanero sauce

3 tbsp garlic aioli

fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Jerk Chicken Directions

Option 1: Grilled Jerk Chicken (From Scratch)

Trim excess fat and pat chicken dry. In bowl or zip-top bag, combine dry jerk seasoning, jerk sauce, and smoke sauce. Add chicken and coat thoroughly. Let marinate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for deeper flavor). Heat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill chicken for 5–6 minutes per side, or until cooked through (internal temp: 165° F). Let chicken rest for 5 minutes, then chop or shred into bite-sized pieces for topping fries.

Option 2: Quick Jerk Chicken (Using Store-Bought Roasted Chicken)

Remove skin and bones from rotisserie chicken; shred meat. In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add shredded chicken, then sprinkle dry jerk seasoning. Stir well. Add jerk sauce and smoke sauce. Toss everything together until chicken is heated through and well coated (3–4 minutes). Spoon over fries while hot and top with cheese and sauces as desired.

Loaded Fries Directions

Bake or fry fries until golden and crispy. Lightly salt hot fries. Sprinkle cheese evenly over fries while still hot. Add grilled jerk chicken on top. Drizzle mango habanero sauce and garlic aioli. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Jamila's Family Tip: "Let kids help with drizzling sauces and adding parsley!"

Surf & Turf Loaded Fries

Jamila says: "Rich, indulgent, and packed with protein!"

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs crispy French fries

2 cups shredded cheese (pepper jack or cheddar preferred)

½ lb grilled steak (thinly sliced)

½ lb shrimp (peeled, deveined, grilled or sautéed)

½ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup honey-garlic sauce

fresh parsley (garnish)

Directions

Thinly slice steak Marinate steak with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and minced garlic. Place in zip lock bag and marinate overnight. Season shrimp with salt, garlic powder and minced garlic. Grill or sauté in skillet. Prepare fries and keep warm. Layer cheese over hot fries. Top with steak and shrimp. Drizzle honey-garlic sauce. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sweet Potato Sundae Fries (Dessert Fries)

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs sweet potato fries (baked or fried)

¼ cup chocolate sauce

¼ cup caramel sauce

5 scoops vanilla ice cream (or coconut for tropical twist)

whipped cream (optional)

crushed nuts, sprinkles, cookie crumbles (optional toppings)

Directions

Bake or fry sweet potato fries and plate warm. Drizzle with chocolate and caramel sauce. Top with scoops of ice cream (1 per person). Add whipped cream and sprinkles or nuts if desired.

