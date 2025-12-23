Gulfport home dazzles with more than 10,000 Christmas decorations

The Brief A Gulfport couple has filled their home with more than 10,000 Christmas decorations. Their display features 13 themed Christmas trees and rooms packed with ornaments, nutcrackers and figurines. Each holiday season, the homeowners host a holiday party to share their display with friends and neighbors.



A Gulfport home is turning heads this holiday season. It's filled with more than 10,000 Christmas decorations collected over decades.

On the outside, the house looks like any other home with Christmas lights in the neighborhood. Inside, every room has been transformed into a Christmas display.

Decorations fill the space from floor to ceiling, with themed pieces and Christmas trees spread throughout the home.

The backstory:

The home belongs to JMicheal Smith and his partner, David Bodenstedt.

"Seeing someone for the first time walk in here. The way they just light up at what they see when they walk," Smith said. "That smile never leaves their face, as they’re going from room to room to room."

As Christmas carols are sung out loud, their house is filled with friends and neighbors. The couple hosts an annual holiday party, opening their home to the Gulfport community.

Bodenstedt says this year marks another milestone for the couple.

"This is our 26th Christmas together and JMichael goes out the day after Christmas and accumulates more decorations," Bodenstedt said. "I keep saying let’s trade this out for something else, but it doesn’t work."

Timeline:

Planning for the holiday season starts early for both men. Decorating begins the day after Halloween, with the goal of finishing by Thanksgiving.

Smith explained how they divide up the work.

"It takes about three weeks to get everything where we want it," Smith said. "He will take one particular area. I will take another area."

This year, 13 Christmas trees are spread throughout the home. Each one features a different theme.

Displays include a lava lamp tree, Hollywood-themed tree, gambling ornaments with slot machines and blackjack cards. Other rooms are filled with snowmen, figurines, pigs and nutcrackers.

Some decorations include a playful twist to their elaborate setup. Such as Santa sitting in the shower while drinking liquor beside a Christmas tree.

During a walkthrough of their home, Smith explained the Santa setup.

"He’s emptied a couple of bottles," Smith said. "Got some wine and vodka down there."

For Bodenstedt, the meaning behind their Christmas house goes far beyond decorations.

"It’s about what comes from within," Bodenstedt said. "It’s the spirit of creating this, to share with people."