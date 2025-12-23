Pinellas County beaches renourished in time for holiday visitors

The Brief Most of Pinellas County’s beaches have been fully nourished with new sand ahead of the holiday travel season. More than 2.5 million cubic yards of sand were added from Sand Key south to Pass-a-Grille. One final section of Sunset Beach in Treasure Island is still being wrapped up.



Most of Pinellas County’s 35 miles of beaches are freshly restored and ready for residents and holiday visitors.

Beach nourishment projects stretching from Sand Key to Pass-a-Grille are now complete, leaving shorelines wider and brighter than they’ve been in years. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater said the improvements come after multiple storms, including Hurricane Helene, pushed thick sand into roads and homes and left beaches severely depleted.

What they're saying:

"It’s just great to be back, and I think everybody worked really hard," said Denis Boucher, a Pinellas County resident.

Brian Lowack, the president and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, said the scale of the project is unlike anything visitors have seen before.

"The project included over 2.5 million cubic yards of sand, so folks have never seen our beaches this big, bright, wide, and they’re better than ever," Lowack said.

The backstory:

After last year’s storms, officials determined the beaches could not wait for the typical four-to-six-year nourishment cycle coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers. Instead, the county moved forward sooner using a combination of state grants and local tourist development tax dollars.

Only one portion of Sunset Beach in Treasure Island remains under construction. Crews are expected to spend the next week removing equipment and sifting sand. Vegetation planting is planned to wrap up early next year.

Why you should care:

With much of the country experiencing colder weather, Pinellas County beaches are expected to draw large crowds between late December and spring break. Officials said now is the best time to enjoy quieter beaches, and to support local businesses, before peak tourism season ramps up.