Dinner DeeAs Recipes: Sicilian Orange Salad, Sicilian Olive Chicken With Swiss Chard & Chocolate Pudding

Adrienne Falcone Godsell is a private chef who goes by the name of The Food Whisperer to help clients eat healthy and transition to ‘clean eating’. Today she's sharing recipes she describes as 'simple, delicious and accessible': a Sicilian Orange Salad, Olive Chicken with Swiss Chard, and even dessert- a dairy-free Chocolate Pudding.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Sicilian Orange Salad

Ingredients

3 large navel oranges, peeled and sliced

1 tsp Himalayan salt

1 small red onion or shallot, thinly sliced

8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp coarsely ground pepper

Directions

Peel oranges with paring knife; thinly slice starting at top of orange. Thinly slice onion lengthwise. On serving platter, alternately arrange orange and onion slices, slightly overlapping. Sprinkle with basil. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve on bed of spinach and arugula for added zip.

Sicilian Olive Chicken with Swiss Chard

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 bunches Swiss chard

¾ cup Castelvetrano olives, rough chopped

3 tbsp drained capers

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp Himalayan salt

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Rough chop Swiss chard; set aside. Mince garlic on top of ½ tsp salt. Preheat large sauté pan over medium heat. When warm, add 1 tsp olive oil and half of Swiss chard. Add half of garlic, remaining Swiss chard, and stir. Add chicken; cover with lid and sauté for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally. When chicken is cooked halfway, turn over and add olives, remaining garlic, and capers. Stir occasionally and cook for 3–7 more minutes, depending on thickness of chicken. Plate chicken next to chard and top with olive mixture.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado (soft to touch)

3 Medjool dates, soaked in warm water

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp cacao

optional: 1 tbsp raw honey for more sweetness

Directions

Soak pitted dates in 2 tbsp warm water for about 20 minutes. After dates have soaked, cut and pit avocado. Add dates with soaking water to food processor; process until smooth. Add avocado, vanilla, cacao, and honey (if using); blend to combine. Eat right away or wait 2 hours for richer chocolate flavor.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.