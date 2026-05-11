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Light & Bright: The Ultimate Summer Supper

By Chef Gaston Merideth
Updated  May 11, 2026 1:01pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Light & Bright: The Ultimate Summer Supper | Dinner DeeAs

Light & Bright: The Ultimate Summer Supper | Dinner DeeAs

Ditch the heavy carbs for a vibrant, nutrient-packed meal that makes you feel good. We prepare tender roasted chicken salad wraps, a loaded garden veggie salad with citrus vinaigrette, and a refreshing sparkling strawberry lemonade.

Ditch the heavy carbs for a vibrant, nutrient-packed meal that makes you feel good. Chef Gaston Merideth of Gaston’s Culinary Services joins us to prepare tender roasted chicken salad wraps, a loaded garden veggie salad with citrus vinaigrette, and a refreshing sparkling strawberry lemonade.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

Ingredients

Citrus Vinaigrette

  • ¼ cup white vinegar
  • ½ cup avocado oil
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp orange juice, fresh squeezed
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice, fresh squeezed
  • 1 tbsp lime juice, fresh squeezed
  • 2 tbsp dijon mustard
  • pinch salt
  • pinch Chef G’s Florida Sand (or black pepper)

Vegetable Salad

  • 2 oz asparagus, blanched and cut into 1" length
  • 2 oz English cucumbers, scored, medium to large dice
  • ¼ avocado, medium to large dice
  • 2 oz grape tomatoes, halves
  • 1 oz carrots, julienne
  • 1 oz red pepper, julienne or small diced
  • ½ oz red onion, julienne
  • 1 oz arugula
  • 2 button mushrooms, quartered

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Dressing

  • 1 cup avocado mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp creole mustard
  • 1 tsp fresh dill
  • 1 tbsp dried cranberries
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • pinch salt and pepper
  • butter bibb lettuce

Florida Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

  • 8 fresh strawberries, large
  • 1 qt sparkling water
  • juice of 3 lemons
  • 2-6 oz organic sugar, honey, or agave
  • lime, lemon, strawberry, and mint leaf for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325° F.
  2. Pour water onto cooking sheet. Place chicken on cooking sheet, brush with avocado oil, and season with Chef G’s Florida Sand.
  3. Place in oven and cook 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.
  4. Remove chicken from oven and let rest 15 minutes before dicing.
  5. In small bowl, combine avocado mayonnaise, creole mustard, fresh dill, dried cranberries, honey, salt, and pepper to make chicken salad dressing.
  6. Fold diced chicken with dressing and chill.
  7. In separate bowl, whisk together white vinegar, avocado oil, honey, orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, dijon mustard, salt, and Chef G’s Florida Sand using milk frother until emulsified.
  8. In large salad bowl, combine blanched asparagus, scored cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, red pepper, red onion, arugula, and mushrooms.
  9. Pour citrus vinaigrette over vegetables and toss to combine.
  10. For lemonade, remove stems and cut strawberries in half.
  11. Place strawberries, sparkling water, lemon juice, and sweetener in blender and run for 15 seconds.
  12. To serve, scoop chicken salad into butter bibb lettuce leaves.
  13. Plate alongside vegetable salad and pour lemonade into glasses, garnished with lime, lemon, strawberry slices, and mint.

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