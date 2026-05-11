Light & Bright: The Ultimate Summer Supper
Ditch the heavy carbs for a vibrant, nutrient-packed meal that makes you feel good. Chef Gaston Merideth of Gaston’s Culinary Services joins us to prepare tender roasted chicken salad wraps, a loaded garden veggie salad with citrus vinaigrette, and a refreshing sparkling strawberry lemonade.
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Ingredients
Citrus Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ½ cup avocado oil
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp orange juice, fresh squeezed
- 2 tbsp lemon juice, fresh squeezed
- 1 tbsp lime juice, fresh squeezed
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- pinch salt
- pinch Chef G’s Florida Sand (or black pepper)
Vegetable Salad
- 2 oz asparagus, blanched and cut into 1" length
- 2 oz English cucumbers, scored, medium to large dice
- ¼ avocado, medium to large dice
- 2 oz grape tomatoes, halves
- 1 oz carrots, julienne
- 1 oz red pepper, julienne or small diced
- ½ oz red onion, julienne
- 1 oz arugula
- 2 button mushrooms, quartered
Chicken Salad
- 2 x 4-6 oz chicken breasts, trimmed
- 2 oz water
- avocado oil
- Chef G’s Florida Sand (or salt and pepper)
Chicken Salad Dressing
- 1 cup avocado mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp creole mustard
- 1 tsp fresh dill
- 1 tbsp dried cranberries
- 1 tbsp honey
- pinch salt and pepper
- butter bibb lettuce
Florida Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade
- 8 fresh strawberries, large
- 1 qt sparkling water
- juice of 3 lemons
- 2-6 oz organic sugar, honey, or agave
- lime, lemon, strawberry, and mint leaf for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325° F.
- Pour water onto cooking sheet. Place chicken on cooking sheet, brush with avocado oil, and season with Chef G’s Florida Sand.
- Place in oven and cook 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.
- Remove chicken from oven and let rest 15 minutes before dicing.
- In small bowl, combine avocado mayonnaise, creole mustard, fresh dill, dried cranberries, honey, salt, and pepper to make chicken salad dressing.
- Fold diced chicken with dressing and chill.
- In separate bowl, whisk together white vinegar, avocado oil, honey, orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, dijon mustard, salt, and Chef G’s Florida Sand using milk frother until emulsified.
- In large salad bowl, combine blanched asparagus, scored cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, red pepper, red onion, arugula, and mushrooms.
- Pour citrus vinaigrette over vegetables and toss to combine.
- For lemonade, remove stems and cut strawberries in half.
- Place strawberries, sparkling water, lemon juice, and sweetener in blender and run for 15 seconds.
- To serve, scoop chicken salad into butter bibb lettuce leaves.
- Plate alongside vegetable salad and pour lemonade into glasses, garnished with lime, lemon, strawberry slices, and mint.
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