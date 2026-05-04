Meal Prep Monday: Ground Turkey Taco Bowls
Master your weekly routine with these flavorful and nutritious ground turkey taco bowls from Chef Martin Lemay, also known as "The Station Chef." This firefighter-approved recipe is designed to take the guesswork out of healthy eating with vibrant veggies, protein-packed rice, and savory turkey that stays moist all week long!
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.
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Ingredients
- 3 lb 93% lean ground turkey
- ½ cup taco seasoning
- 3 bell peppers
- 1 yellow onion
- 2 jalapeños
- 1 lime
- 3 limes
- 15 oz can black beans
- 1½ cup white rice
- 3 cups chicken bone broth
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 2 tbsp butter
- salt to taste
- pepper to taste
- 1 jar salsa
Directions
- Dice bell peppers and yellow onion. Remove seeds and ribs from jalapeños, then finely dice. Zest one lime and juice it. Cut other 2 limes in quarters. Strain and rinse black beans. Chop cilantro.
- Add white rice to boiling chicken bone broth. Cover and cook 15 minutes or per instructions on bag.
- Once rice is ready, fluff with fork and add diced jalapeños, half of cilantro, and zest and juice of one lime. Add salt to taste.
- In large frying pan over medium heat, add 1 tbsp butter. Toss in bell peppers and onions. Season with ¼ cup taco seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Sauté until vegetables are soft, 5–8 minutes.
- In medium bowl, mix black beans and sautéed vegetables together. Set aside.
- In large frying pan over medium-high heat, add 1 tbsp butter. Add ground turkey, remaining ¼ cup taco seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook until done, breaking into small crumbs.
- In large bowl, mix together cooked turkey and jarred salsa.
- Portion out rice, sautéed vegetables, and ground turkey into 6 containers.
- Top with remaining cilantro and wedge of lime.
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