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Meal Prep Monday: Ground Turkey Taco Bowls

By Chef Martin Lemay
Published  May 4, 2026 12:00pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Meal Prep Monday: Ground Turkey Taco Bowls | Dinner DeeAs

Meal Prep Monday: Ground Turkey Taco Bowls | Dinner DeeAs

This firefighter-approved recipe is designed to take the guesswork out of healthy eating with vibrant veggies, protein-packed rice, and savory turkey that stays moist all week long!

Master your weekly routine with these flavorful and nutritious ground turkey taco bowls from Chef Martin Lemay, also known as "The Station Chef." This firefighter-approved recipe is designed to take the guesswork out of healthy eating with vibrant veggies, protein-packed rice, and savory turkey that stays moist all week long!

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipe.

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Ingredients

  • 3 lb 93% lean ground turkey
  • ½ cup taco seasoning
  • 3 bell peppers
  • 1 yellow onion
  • 2 jalapeños
  • 1 lime
  • 3 limes
  • 15 oz can black beans
  • 1½ cup white rice
  • 3 cups chicken bone broth
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • salt to taste
  • pepper to taste
  • 1 jar salsa

Directions

  1. Dice bell peppers and yellow onion. Remove seeds and ribs from jalapeños, then finely dice. Zest one lime and juice it. Cut other 2 limes in quarters. Strain and rinse black beans. Chop cilantro.
  2. Add white rice to boiling chicken bone broth. Cover and cook 15 minutes or per instructions on bag.
  3. Once rice is ready, fluff with fork and add diced jalapeños, half of cilantro, and zest and juice of one lime. Add salt to taste.
  4. In large frying pan over medium heat, add 1 tbsp butter. Toss in bell peppers and onions. Season with ¼ cup taco seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste.
  5. Sauté until vegetables are soft, 5–8 minutes.
  6. In medium bowl, mix black beans and sautéed vegetables together. Set aside.
  7. In large frying pan over medium-high heat, add 1 tbsp butter. Add ground turkey, remaining ¼ cup taco seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook until done, breaking into small crumbs.
  8. In large bowl, mix together cooked turkey and jarred salsa.
  9. Portion out rice, sautéed vegetables, and ground turkey into 6 containers.
  10. Top with remaining cilantro and wedge of lime.

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