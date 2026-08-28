Mexican Comfort Food: Chile Rellenos
Join Chef Andrea Paulino from Tampa's Epicurean Hotel as she shares her beloved family recipe for authentic Chiles Rellenos. This multigenerational dish features roasted poblano peppers stuffed with a savory ground beef filling, topped with melty cheese, and served over a silky homemade tomato sauce. It is the ultimate Mexican comfort food that will bring a taste of tradition straight to your dinner table.
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Roasted Poblano Peppers
Ingredients
- 4 large poblano peppers
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
- refried beans (optional, for serving)
Directions
- Place poblano peppers under broiler. Turn occasionally until skin is blackened and blistered on all sides.
- Transfer peppers to bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to steam for 10 minutes.
- Gently rub off blackened skin using fingers or paper towel.
- Make small split lengthwise down side of each pepper. Carefully remove seeds and membranes without tearing pepper. Set prepared peppers aside.
- Divide prepared ground beef filling evenly among four poblano peppers.
- Add shredded Mexican blend cheese on top of each pepper and put in broiler for 2 minutes until cheese is melted.
- Spoon warm tomato sauce onto each plate, place chile relleno over sauce, and spoon more sauce over top. Serve immediately with refried beans.
Ground Beef Filling
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ small white onion, diced
- 2 large carrots, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 medium Roma tomato, diced
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- ½ tsp dried Mexican oregano
- ½ tsp salt, or to taste
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Directions
- Heat vegetable oil in large skillet over medium heat.
- Add onion and carrots and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they begin to soften.
- Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
- Add ground beef and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, breaking it apart with spoon, until fully browned.
- Drain any excess grease from pan.
- Stir in diced tomato, ground cumin, coriander powder, paprika, dried Mexican oregano, salt, and black pepper. Cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, or until most liquid has evaporated.
- Remove filling from heat and allow to cool slightly.
Homemade Tomato Sauce
Ingredients
- 5 ripe Roma tomatoes, quartered
- ¼ white onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 cup chicken or beef broth
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ tsp dried Mexican oregano
- ½ tsp salt, or to taste
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Directions
- Combine Roma tomatoes, white onion, garlic cloves, and chicken or beef broth in blender. Blend until smooth.
- Heat vegetable oil in saucepan over medium heat.
- Carefully pour in tomato mixture.
- Season with dried Mexican oregano, salt, and black pepper. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens slightly.
- Reduce heat to low and keep warm.
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