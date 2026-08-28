Mexican Comfort Food: Chile Rellenos

Join Chef Andrea Paulino from Tampa's Epicurean Hotel as she shares her beloved family recipe for authentic Chiles Rellenos. This multigenerational dish features roasted poblano peppers stuffed with a savory ground beef filling, topped with melty cheese, and served over a silky homemade tomato sauce. It is the ultimate Mexican comfort food that will bring a taste of tradition straight to your dinner table.

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Roasted Poblano Peppers

Ingredients

4 large poblano peppers

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

refried beans (optional, for serving)

Directions

Place poblano peppers under broiler. Turn occasionally until skin is blackened and blistered on all sides. Transfer peppers to bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to steam for 10 minutes. Gently rub off blackened skin using fingers or paper towel. Make small split lengthwise down side of each pepper. Carefully remove seeds and membranes without tearing pepper. Set prepared peppers aside. Divide prepared ground beef filling evenly among four poblano peppers. Add shredded Mexican blend cheese on top of each pepper and put in broiler for 2 minutes until cheese is melted. Spoon warm tomato sauce onto each plate, place chile relleno over sauce, and spoon more sauce over top. Serve immediately with refried beans.

Ground Beef Filling

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ small white onion, diced

2 large carrots, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb ground beef

1 medium Roma tomato, diced

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp dried Mexican oregano

½ tsp salt, or to taste

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Heat vegetable oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they begin to soften. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add ground beef and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, breaking it apart with spoon, until fully browned. Drain any excess grease from pan. Stir in diced tomato, ground cumin, coriander powder, paprika, dried Mexican oregano, salt, and black pepper. Cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, or until most liquid has evaporated. Remove filling from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Homemade Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

5 ripe Roma tomatoes, quartered

¼ white onion

2 garlic cloves

1 cup chicken or beef broth

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp dried Mexican oregano

½ tsp salt, or to taste

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Combine Roma tomatoes, white onion, garlic cloves, and chicken or beef broth in blender. Blend until smooth. Heat vegetable oil in saucepan over medium heat. Carefully pour in tomato mixture. Season with dried Mexican oregano, salt, and black pepper. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens slightly. Reduce heat to low and keep warm.

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