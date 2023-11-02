Recipe: Airline Chicken with Smashed Florida Potatoes

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for deliciousness, this recipe comes from Chef Inder Suryawanshi, Executive Chef at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa.

Airline Chicken with Smashed Florida Potatoes, Watercress, and Hard Cider Sauce

Ingredients

4 boneless, skin-on chicken breasts

2 lbs potatoes

2 oz baby watercress

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

For the Hard Cider Sauce

½ cup hard cider

2 sprigs thyme

½ tsp black peppercorns

¼ tsp pink peppercorns

juice of 1 lemon

1 cup butter, cubed

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 °F.



In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, then sear in skillet, skin side down, until golden brown (about 4–5 minutes).

Flip chicken and cook for another 2–3 minutes to brown other side.



Transfer seared chicken breasts to sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Place sheet pan in preheated oven and cook until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 °F.



While chicken is cooking, boil potatoes until tender. Drain and slightly flatten using a spatula.



Heat oil in skillet and add flattened potatoes. Season with fresh herbs and Cajun seasoning, then cook until crispy and golden brown on both sides.

In small saucepan, combine cider, thyme sprigs, black peppercorns, pink peppercorns, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil and let simmer until liquid reduces to about 2 oz.



Remove saucepan from heat and slowly whisk in cubed butter until fully incorporated. Strain sauce and adjust seasoning if needed.



To serve, divide hard cider sauce and potatoes between four plates. Place a seared chicken breast on top. Toss baby watercress with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and place it on top of chicken.



Enjoy!

