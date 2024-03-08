Recipe: Captain Dylan Hubbard's Seafood Secrets!

Captain Dylan Hubbard shares his expertise from decades of fishing - not how to land the perfect catch, but how to select and prepare seafood like a pro, even if your expedition is only as far as the store. Click here to find out more about Hubbard's Marina, and click here for his fishing reports.

Captain Dylan's top tips for selecting seafood

Trust Your Sniffer: If it smells clean and ocean-fresh, it's a catch! Beware of overpowering fishy odors

Be Color-Conscious : Fish should flaunt a consistent color gradient. Inconsistent colors? Move along!

The Eyes Have It: Check out their peepers! It's natural for deep water fish to have more bulging eyes, but clarity is a must

As for shellfish, Captain Dylan has a soft spot for medium or large stone crabs: "I always go medium or large. Some people want to see those big claws on their plate, but for me, as long as there's plenty of meat in the shell, I'm good to go."

And about oysters, Captain Dylan quashes the old 'r' month myth: "In today's world with modern refrigeration, that's out the window. So I'm eating oysters year-round!"

Captain Dylan's Baked Red Grouper

Ingredients

red grouper, 3 ½ lb fish used in video above (approx. 1 lb fillet per person)

mayonnaise, enough to thinly coat both sides of fillet

garlic powder, enough to thinly coat both sides of fillet

onion powder, enough to thinly coat both sides of fillet

garlic salt, enough to thinly coat both sides of fillet

salt & pepper, to taste

For seasonings, there are no specific measurements as it varies based on size of your catch.

Directions

Preheat oven to 450° F.

Place cleaned and dried fillets onto baking sheet lined with foil.

Coat one side of each fillet with mayonnaise. Thinly sprinkle on all seasonings. Flip the fish and repeat process for other side.

Place fish into oven. Check after 10 minutes, being careful not to overcook. Once crust is golden brown, fish should be ready.

