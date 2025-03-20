Recipe: Chicken Lo Mein & Pork Wontons
Chef Alyson Zildjian is back with us in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen. Chef Alyson studied classical cooking in Switzerland and now runs a zero-waste & green business initiatives consulting company in Sarasota. Today she brings us some Cantonese cuisine.
Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below.


Pork Wontons
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs ground pork
- ½ cup Napa cabbage, finely chopped
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp ginger, minced
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp white pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- sesame seed oil
- avocado oil
- 60 wonton wrappers
- small bowl of water (for sealing)
Directions
- Combine ground pork, cabbage, green onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, salt, and egg in large bowl; mix until sticky and cohesive. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Lay wonton wrapper flat on cutting board; place 1 tsp filling in center. Moisten edges with water, fold into triangle, and press to seal. Bring bottom corners together and press to seal.
- Heat pan with avocado oil and sesame seed oil; add wontons and fry for 3–5 minutes.
Chicken Lo Mein (Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 8 oz lo mein noodles
- ¼ cup soy sauce or Gluten Free Tamari
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 1 tsp + 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp ginger, grated
- 1 cup bell peppers, sliced
- 1 cup carrots, julienned
- 1 cup snow peas
- 1 cup bok choy, sliced
- ½ cup mushrooms, sliced (optional)
- ½ cup green onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp water (optional for thickening)
Directions
- Boil water and cook lo mein noodles according to package instructions; drain, rinse with cold water, and set aside.
- In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and black pepper.
- Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in large skillet or wok over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook until browned and cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Remove and set aside.
- In same pan, add 1 tbsp oil and sauté garlic and ginger for 30 seconds; add bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, bok choy, and mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3–4 minutes until slightly tender but still crisp.
- Return chicken to pan, add cooked noodles, and pour in sauce; toss everything together and cook for 2 more minutes. If using cornstarch slurry, pour in now to thicken sauce.
- Garnish with chopped green onions; serve hot and enjoy!
