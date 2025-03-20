Recipe: Chicken Lo Mein & Pork Wontons

Chef Alyson Zildjian is back with us in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen. Chef Alyson studied classical cooking in Switzerland and now runs a zero-waste & green business initiatives consulting company in Sarasota. Today she brings us some Cantonese cuisine.

Pork Wontons

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs ground pork

½ cup Napa cabbage, finely chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp salt

1 egg, beaten

sesame seed oil

avocado oil

60 wonton wrappers

small bowl of water (for sealing)

Directions

Combine ground pork, cabbage, green onions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, salt, and egg in large bowl; mix until sticky and cohesive. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Lay wonton wrapper flat on cutting board; place 1 tsp filling in center. Moisten edges with water, fold into triangle, and press to seal. Bring bottom corners together and press to seal. Heat pan with avocado oil and sesame seed oil; add wontons and fry for 3–5 minutes.

Chicken Lo Mein (Serves 4)

Ingredients

8 oz lo mein noodles

¼ cup soy sauce or Gluten Free Tamari

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tsp + 2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp brown sugar

¼ tsp black pepper

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, grated

1 cup bell peppers, sliced

1 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup snow peas

1 cup bok choy, sliced

½ cup mushrooms, sliced (optional)

½ cup green onions, chopped

1 tbsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp water (optional for thickening)

Directions

Boil water and cook lo mein noodles according to package instructions; drain, rinse with cold water, and set aside. In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and black pepper. Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in large skillet or wok over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook until browned and cooked through, 5–6 minutes. Remove and set aside. In same pan, add 1 tbsp oil and sauté garlic and ginger for 30 seconds; add bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, bok choy, and mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3–4 minutes until slightly tender but still crisp. Return chicken to pan, add cooked noodles, and pour in sauce; toss everything together and cook for 2 more minutes. If using cornstarch slurry, pour in now to thicken sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions; serve hot and enjoy!

