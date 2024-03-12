Recipe: Chicken Mac & Crunch

Today, not a twofer but a threefer! A recipe bringing together southern cooking, quick enough for working families and delicious! Mac & Cheese... but with a 'crunch'... served with broccoli and garlic butter. This recipe comes from Chef Ninkia Green from Mr. B's Southern Kitchen, where she makes "soulful, honey-kissed cuisine to bring smiles and create memories."

Chicken Mac & Crunch

Ingredients

2 cups elbow macaroni

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups milk or half-and-half

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

salt & white pepper, to taste

1 ½ tsp paprika

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

1 lb chicken breast, cut into small cubes

½ cup all-purpose flour, seasoned (2 oz salt, garlic salt and white pepper combined)

2 eggs, beaten

oil, for frying

Directions

To prepare mac & cheese, melt butter over medium heat in saucepan. Stir in flour to create roux. Cook for about 1 minute.

Gradually whisk in milk until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens.

Reduce heat to low. Add shredded cheese, ½ tsp paprika, ½ tsp garlic powder, salt, and white pepper. Stir until cheese melts into a smooth sauce.

Combine sauce with cooked macaroni. Adjust seasoning if needed. Transfer to a serving dish and keep warm.

To prepare crispy chicken cubes, season cubed chicken with salt, white pepper, 1 tsp paprika, and 1 tsp garlic powder.

Dredge seasoned chicken cubes in seasoned flour, dip into beaten eggs, and back into flour.

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry chicken cubes in batches until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towels.

Place chicken on top of mac & cheese, serve immediately while chicken is still crispy and macaroni is creamy and warm.

Steamed Broccoli with Garlic Butter

Ingredients

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

2 tbsp butter

1 garlic clove, minced

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Steam broccoli florets until just tender, about 3-5 minutes.

While broccoli is steaming, melt butter in small pan over medium heat and add minced garlic. Cook for 1–2 minutes until fragrant but not browned.

Drizzle garlic butter over steamed broccoli and season with salt and pepper.

Toss gently to coat and serve warm.

