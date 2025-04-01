Recipe: Chicken Pozole Verde

We make a family recipe full of flavor - this traditional Mexican chicken stew that's simple, quick and colorful. The recipe was shared by Lauren McComsey, who runs Jimmy’s Tacos in Ybor with her husband Jimmy. She told us: "It was one of the first meals my mother-in-law, Maria, made for me when I met her over 17 years ago. Then a few years later this was the first recipe from her family that she taught me how to make. This meal symbolizes her accepting me into the family and is really special to us. It is also a special we do bring into the restaurant during the colder months. It is a very simple, easy-to-make at-home meal that everyone loves."

Chicken Pozole Verde

Ingredients

4-6 chicken thighs

2–3 bushels cilantro

1 lb tomatillos

2 poblano peppers

2-4 jalapeño peppers (depending on spice preference)

1 whole onion

2 cloves garlic

1 large can hominy

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tbsp all-purpose seasoning

3 tbsp caldo de poll seasoning

2 tbsp salt

To Garnish

lettuce

radish

lime wedges

tostadas

Directions

In large pot, boil chicken thighs with caldo de pollo seasoning, cumin, and all-purpose seasoning. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook for about 20 minutes. Strain, keeping juice, and let chicken cool to shred. In second pot, boil tomatillos, cilantro, 1 poblano pepper, and jalapeños until tomatillos are soft. While pots are cooking, sauté onion and second poblano pepper in pan. In blender, combine tomatillos, cilantro, peppers, garlic, salt, and sautéed onion and poblano pepper; blend until smooth. In large pot, combine blended salsa, chicken juice, and hominy; boil for 20 minutes. Add shredded chicken to pot; serve with garnish of lettuce, radish, lime wedges, and tostadas.

