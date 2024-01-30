Recipe: Chicken Tinga & VooDoo Shrimp

We're going south of the border for 'Chicken Tinga' (or ‘Chicken Real’), shredded chicken in a tasty tomato sauce which we'll be serving with the ‘best ranch ever’! Plus a side of 'VooDoo Shrimp' from who else, but Chef Erik Youngs, aka the 'VooDoo Chef'. Find out more about his VooDoo Chef Foundation here and support his work by purchasing his seasonings here.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make this, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch the recipe any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Chicken Real

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 x green bell pepper, diced small

1 x medium white onion, diced small

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 lbs chicken, boneless & skinless

1 x 14½ oz can diced tomatoes

4 cups water

3 tbp VooDoo Chef ‘Red’ seasoning blend

Directions

Heat oil in large pot over medium heat. Sauté peppers and onions until translucent.

Add garlic and cook for additional 1 minute.

Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil.

Reduce to simmer and cook until you can pull the chicken.

Serve, or cool for storage. Makes 6 x ½ cup servings. Great for bowls or tacos!

Best Ranch Ever

Ingredients

2 cups Duke's mayonnaise

1 cup half and half

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp VooDoo Chef ‘Zing’ seasoning blend

Directions

Combine all ingredients and whisk until fully blended.

VooDoo Shrimp

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 x celery ribs, diced

¼ red onion, diced

1 lb shrimp, 26/30 easy peel & shell on

4 x garlic cloves, minced

½ lime, zested and juiced

1 cup Tequila

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ cup VooDoo Chef BBQ Butter (see recipe below)

5 sprigs fresh thyme

6" Cuban bread, warmed (see recipe below)

lime wedges, for garnish

Directions

Heat large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add oil.

Add celery and onion. Cook until onions are translucent.

Add shrimp and cook for 3–5 minutes. Add garlic, lime zest and juice.

Add Tequila and Worcestershire.

Reduce heat to medium low, add thyme and cover until shrimp are cooked, another 3-5 minutes.

Swirl in BBQ Butter.

Serve on platter, topped with extra thyme, lime wedges, and a side of warm Cuban bread.

Serves 3-4 as Appetizer, 1-2 as Entree.

Suck It, Peel It, Dip It, Eat It!

BBQ Butter

Ingredients

2 lb butter, unsalted & softened to room temperature

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped (after chopping, rinse in cheese cloth under running water to bleed out color otherwise butter will be green)

½ cup garlic, minced

1½ tbsp VooDoo Chef ‘Dust’ seasoning blend

½ cup VooDoo Chef ‘Black’ seasoning blend

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Crystal Hot Sauce

Directions

Place softened butter in mixing bowl. Mix with wire whip at medium speed for 10 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients, and whip until fully incorporated.

Portion to suit needs. Makes 2 lb.

Cuban Bread

Ingredients

2 cups water

½ oz yeast

½ oz salt

1 oz sugar

1¾ lbs high gluten flour

1½ oz vegetable shortening

butter for baking

Directions

Place all ingredients (except butter) in bowl of stand mixer with dough hook attachment. Mix on low speed for 5–6 minutes. Then increase speed to high and mix for additional 5–6 minutes.

Remove dough from mixing bowl and let rise for 45 minutes.

Cut into 5 oz portions and form into balls.

Let rise for 45 minutes.

Shape into long loaves, approximately 6" in length.

Let rise for 45 minutes.

Slit top of loaf lengthwise, and fill gap with butter.

Bake in preheated 400 °F oven for 20–30 minutes.

Makes 8 x 6" loaves.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.