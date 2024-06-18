Recipe: Crunchy Tuna Roll, Beef Satay

It's a sushi celebration in honor of International Sushi Day, Learn how to roll your own, without needing to train as a Sushi master. Plus, the secrets to some simple sauces for homemade Beef Satay. These recipes were shared by Chef Casey Alfonso from Union New American in Tampa. Click here for more information, and to see how they celebrate Sushi Day all week long.

Osaka Sauce

Ingredients

rice wine vinegar

tōgarashi seasoning

sesame oil

chives, chopped

Directions

Whisk together rice wine vinegar and tōgarashi seasoning Slowly whisk in sesame oil, to emulsify Add chopped chives carefully so as not to bruise

Crunchy Tuna Roll

Ingredients (per roll)

1 nori (seaweed sheet)

90g cooked sushi rice

15g cream cheese

25g avocado, sliced

2 tempura shrimp

40g fresh tuna, sliced

Osaka sauce, to serve (see recipe above)

sesame seeds, for garnish

wasabi and pickled ginger, to serve

chives, chopped, for garnish

Directions

Evenly spread cooked sushi rice on nori sheet. Lay slices of cream cheese, avocado, and tempura shrimp on top of rice. Carefully roll sushi, placing ingredients inside. Place sliced tuna on top of rolled sushi and form roll firmly. Cut roll into 8 equal pieces. Arrange pieces diagonally on long plate. Drizzle all pieces with Osaka sauce. Sprinkle each piece with sesame seeds. Garnish the plate with a dollop of wasabi and pickled ginger on one corner. Finish by adding chopped chives over top of sushi roll.

Salmon Nigiri

Ingredients (per Nigiri)

20g sushi rice, cooked

30g fresh salmon, sliced

salmon roe (optional garnish)

shaved truffle (optional garnish)

wasabi and pickled ginger, to serve

Directions

Take cooked sushi rice and gently form into an oblong shape with slight pressure from hands, ensuring to not overly compact rice. Place sliced salmon on top of shaped rice and lightly press again to meld together. If using, delicately place shaved summer truffle and salmon roe on top of salmon for additional flavor and a luxurious touch. Serve nigiri with wasabi and pickled ginger on side for complete sushi experience.

Beef Satay

Ingredients (makes 12 skewers)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 oz honey

4 oz chipotle adobo sauce

2 fl oz balsamic vinegar

1 oz Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp ground cumin

fresh cilantro, chopped

7 fl oz blended oil

12 fl oz rice wine vinegar

8 fl oz soy sauce

1 lb beef short rib

scallions, bunch

Directions

Make chipotle sauce. Sweat ⅔ garlic until aromatic. Incorporate honey, half the chipotle adobe, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, lime juice and cumin into saucepan with garlic. Cook over medium heat until reduced. Transfer to blender, add chopped cilantro and puree until smooth. Set aside. Prepare marinade. Combine remaining garlic, remaining chipotle adobo, blended oil, rice wine vinegar, and soy sauce in blender along with chopped cilantro. Blend until smooth and well combined. Cut beef short rib into ½" cubes. Place in marinade and refrigerate for 1–6 hours. Remove beef from marinade and thread onto skewers, alternating with 2-3 scallion bottoms per skewer. Grill skewers to desired doneness. Garnish with chipotle sauce before serving.

