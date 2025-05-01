Dinner DeeAs recipe: French Tacos

Take a trip on Taco Tuesday for some inspiration from our friends in... France? Join us for the journey! To show us how is Taoufik Abdelmoula, aka Chef 'Touf'. He runs French-Moroccan restaurant ‘Cybel’ in St Pete.

French Tacos with Cybel Sauce and Moroccan Salad

Ingredients

For Chicken Marinade

2 chicken breasts, cut into kebab-sized cubes

1 tbsp paprika

2 tsp salt

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp chili powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp harissa

50 ml milk

For Fillings

1 romaine lettuce head, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, finely chopped

frozen French fries, baked/air fried according to package instructions

dill pickle chips, to taste

1 small bag coleslaw mix

2 (12-inch) flour tortillas

For Cybel Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain yogurt

¼ cup cream cheese

2 bunches parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp soy sauce

zest and juice of 1 Meyer lemon (or regular lemon)

salt and black pepper, to taste

8-10 garlic cloves

¼ cup vegetable oil

For Moroccan Salad

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cucumber, diced

2 green bell peppers, diced

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme

2 bunches parsley, finely chopped

1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

1 tsp vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

juice of 1 Meyer lemon (or regular lemon)

Directions

Marinate Chicken: In large bowl, combine chicken cubes, paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, black pepper, harissa, and milk. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Prepare Vegetables and Fries: Chop lettuce, slice tomatoes, and finely chop red onion. Bake or air fry French fries according to package instructions. Make Cybel Sauce: In blender or food processor, combine mayonnaise, yogurt, cream cheese, parsley, soy sauce, lemon zest and juice, vegetable oil, salt, and black pepper. Blend until smooth. Set aside. Prepare Moroccan Salad: In large mixing bowl, combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, parsley, and cilantro. Add vinegar, olive oil, and lemon juice. Toss to combine and set aside. Cook Chicken: Heat olive oil in grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add thyme to pan and cook marinated chicken until golden brown and fully cooked. Assemble French Tacos: Warm tortillas on skillet until pliable. Spread generous amount of Cybel sauce in center. Layer with chicken, chopped lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, pickle chips, coleslaw mix, and fries. Drizzle more Cybel sauce on top. Roll tortilla tightly like a burrito. Toast Tacos: Place rolled tacos in panini press or skillet. Toast until tortilla is crispy and golden. Serve: Wrap each taco in deli paper and foil for professional presentation. Cut in half and arrange halves on plate. Garnish with parsley. Serve alongside Moroccan salad.

