Recipe: Mussels with Tomato and Fennel
How to make the most of mussels, including a quick way to do veggie stock from scratch. This recipe was shared by Chef Jason Lutzk from 'Grace' in Pass-a-Grille. He's tried all manner of methods for making mussels, and says this recipe is the absolute best!
Vegetable Stock
Ingredients
- 1 fl oz vegetable oil
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 2 oz onions, chopped
- 2 oz celery, including tops
- 2 oz carrots
- 2 oz tomato
- 6 cloves garlic
- fennel seeds
- cracked peppercorns
- 4 thyme sprigs
- parsley stems
- bay leaves
Directions
- Heat oil in stock pot; add all vegetables and spices except tomato and fresh herb stems.
- Add water and tomato; simmer for 30 minutes.
- Add fresh herb stems; continue to cook for another 20 minutes.
- Strain through fine mesh strainer.
Mussels with Tomato and Fennel
Ingredients
- 2 dozen Prince Edward Island mussels
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ bulb fennel, sliced
- 8 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp chili flakes
- 2 tbsp white wine
- 2 tbsp Pernod Anise liquor
- ¼ cup vegetable stock
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- ¼ cup diced cold butter
- 1 tsp parsley, minced
- 1 tsp basil, chiffonade
Directions
- Prepare vegetable stock; hold warm until ready to make mussels.
- Soak mussels, remove beards from shells, and dry.
- Heat oil in medium sauté pan; add fennel and sauté with cherry tomatoes.
- Add chili flakes, garlic, and mussels.
- Deglaze with white wine, then Pernod.
- Add vegetable stock and lemon juice; cook covered until mussels pop open.
- Finish by adding butter, salt, and pepper; toss until melted.
- Plate mussels and top with fresh herbs.
