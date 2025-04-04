Recipe: Mussels with Tomato and Fennel

How to make the most of mussels, including a quick way to do veggie stock from scratch. This recipe was shared by Chef Jason Lutzk from 'Grace' in Pass-a-Grille. He's tried all manner of methods for making mussels, and says this recipe is the absolute best!

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Vegetable Stock

Ingredients

1 fl oz vegetable oil

2 tsp kosher salt

2 oz onions, chopped

2 oz celery, including tops

2 oz carrots

2 oz tomato

6 cloves garlic

fennel seeds

cracked peppercorns

4 thyme sprigs

parsley stems

bay leaves

Directions

Heat oil in stock pot; add all vegetables and spices except tomato and fresh herb stems. Add water and tomato; simmer for 30 minutes. Add fresh herb stems; continue to cook for another 20 minutes. Strain through fine mesh strainer.

Mussels with Tomato and Fennel

Ingredients

2 dozen Prince Edward Island mussels

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ bulb fennel, sliced

8 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp chili flakes

2 tbsp white wine

2 tbsp Pernod Anise liquor

¼ cup vegetable stock

2 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup diced cold butter

1 tsp parsley, minced

1 tsp basil, chiffonade

Directions

Prepare vegetable stock; hold warm until ready to make mussels. Soak mussels, remove beards from shells, and dry. Heat oil in medium sauté pan; add fennel and sauté with cherry tomatoes. Add chili flakes, garlic, and mussels. Deglaze with white wine, then Pernod. Add vegetable stock and lemon juice; cook covered until mussels pop open. Finish by adding butter, salt, and pepper; toss until melted. Plate mussels and top with fresh herbs.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.