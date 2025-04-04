Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Mussels with Tomato and Fennel

By Chef Jason Lutzk
Published  April 4, 2025 12:00am EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News

How to make the most of mussels, including a quick way to do veggie stock from scratch. This recipe was shared by Chef Jason Lutzk from 'Grace' in Pass-a-Grille. He's tried all manner of methods for making mussels, and says this recipe is the absolute best!

Vegetable Stock

Ingredients

  • 1 fl oz vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 oz onions, chopped
  • 2 oz celery, including tops
  • 2 oz carrots
  • 2 oz tomato
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • fennel seeds
  • cracked peppercorns
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • parsley stems
  • bay leaves

Directions

  1. Heat oil in stock pot; add all vegetables and spices except tomato and fresh herb stems.
  2. Add water and tomato; simmer for 30 minutes.
  3. Add fresh herb stems; continue to cook for another 20 minutes.
  4. Strain through fine mesh strainer.

Mussels with Tomato and Fennel

Ingredients

  • 2 dozen Prince Edward Island mussels
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ¼ bulb fennel, sliced
  • 8 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp chili flakes
  • 2 tbsp white wine
  • 2 tbsp Pernod Anise liquor
  • ¼ cup vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ cup diced cold butter
  • 1 tsp parsley, minced
  • 1 tsp basil, chiffonade

Directions

  1. Prepare vegetable stock; hold warm until ready to make mussels.
  2. Soak mussels, remove beards from shells, and dry.
  3. Heat oil in medium sauté pan; add fennel and sauté with cherry tomatoes.
  4. Add chili flakes, garlic, and mussels.
  5. Deglaze with white wine, then Pernod.
  6. Add vegetable stock and lemon juice; cook covered until mussels pop open.
  7. Finish by adding butter, salt, and pepper; toss until melted.
  8. Plate mussels and top with fresh herbs.

Dinner DeeAs