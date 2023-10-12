Recipe: NY Strip with Burrata Truffle Mash

Chef Johnathan Rodriguez is the Executive Chef at rooftop restaurant Sal Y Mar in Tampa's Midtown and he shared an indulgent dinner idea for NY strip steak with mashed potatoes made with truffle oil and burrata cheese, plus a side of sautéed broccolini.

NY Strip

Ingredients

Prime NY strip

1 bunch thyme

2 tbsp butter

3 garlic cloves, smashed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Pat steaks dry, season with the salt and pepper on both sides.

Heat your choice of pan with your oil over medium-high, then place the steak in when the oil is hot.

Sear for 3 to 4 minutes on both sides and don’t forget the edges: about a minute on those.

Turn heat down to medium and add butter, thyme, and garlic, basting that sauce over the steaks until the internal temperature is 140 °F.

Remove steak from heat and let rest to reach perfect medium steak temperature.

Burrata Truffle Mash

Ingredients

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 balls burrata

4 tbsp butter

⅓ cup heavy cream

¼ cup whole milk

4 tbsp truffle oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Fill a large pot with cold water and season with 2 tbsp kosher salt and carefully add the potatoes.

Gently boil potatoes on medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until tender.

Reserve 1 cup of cooking water and drain potatoes.

Return drained potatoes to pot and, using a potato masher or hand mixer, whip potatoes until mashed.

Add truffle oil, cream, butter and milk and whip until light and fluffy.

Pull burrata cheese into pieces and add to the potato mash. Mix in with a spoon until melted.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

If needed, use reserved potato cooking water to thin the potatoes to get a very creamy texture.

Sautéed Broccolini

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed, halved lengthwise if thick (approx. 5 oz)

¼ cup white wine

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash & trim broccolini. Cut off and discard the dried ends of the stems. Cut the broccolini in a bias or thick medallion.

Heat your choice of pan and add olive oil.

Add minced garlic, white wine and cook for 30 seconds to infuse flavor and reduce wine.

Add broccolini and a little salt & pepper.

Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Creating steam in the pan will help the broccolini stems soften.

Add a couple tablespoons of water and butter and cover pan.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 2 to 4 minutes until the veggies are tender and bright green.

