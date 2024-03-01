Recipe: Pork Chop with Cabbage & Sherry Reduction from 'Ocean Prime'

We're 'injecting' flavor into mealtime as we make Pork Chops with Cabbage and a Sherry reduction, in a recipe ripped from the menu at one of the top restaurant chains in the country- ‘Ocean Prime’. This recipe was shared by Executive Chef at Ocean Prime Tampa, Jason Mallon.

Pork Chop with Cabbage & Sherry Reduction

Ingredients

1 cup dry sherry

1 qt chicken stock

½ cup apple cider

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup lemon juice

3 - 4 marble potatoes, boiled

6 slices bacon, diced

1 - 2 oz Savoy cabbage (green cabbage), chiffonade (thinly sliced)

½ oz red onion, julienned

½ tbsp butter

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp salt

1 pork chop

Directions

Sherry Reduction

Reduce sherry by ¾, then add chicken stock and reduce to sauce consistency.

Season to taste and set aside, keeping warm.

Cider Vinegar Dressing

Reduce apple cider by ⅔ then combine with apple cider vinegar and half of the lemon juice.

Cabbage Mix

Cut cooked potatoes in half.

In hot pan, cook bacon.

Once bacon is done, add cabbage, red onions, and potatoes. Sauté until hot and slightly wilted.

Add butter, Cider Vinegar Dressing, and desired salt and pepper.

Brine (optional)

Bring 2 cups water to boil. Add 2 tbsp salt and remaining half of lemon juice, mix until dissolved.

Let cool.

Pork Chop

Season with salt and pepper. If brining, Inject pork with brine (make sure it has cooled down).

In hot pan or grill, cook pork until nice sear is achieved.

Finish in oven at 425° F for 10 - 15 minutes.

Plate with cabbage mix and pour desired amount of sherry reduction over pork chop and enjoy!

