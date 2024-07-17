Recipe: Pork Chops & Fried Green Tomatoes

Join us for a super selection of Southern food staples: Pork Chops, but with a Pecan crust! Plus sweet potatoes, collard greens and Fried Green Tomatoes. These recipes were shared by Chef Ninkia Green from Mr B's Southern Cuisine in Tampa Heights. When she was last with us, Chef Ninkia shared an awesome recipe for Chicken Mac & Crunch, and Broccoli with Garlic Butter- which you can watch again by clicking here.

Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops

Ingredients

4 pork chops, bone-in or boneless

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup finely chopped pecans

2 tbsp olive oil or butter, for frying

Directions

Season pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Set up breading station in following order: one shallow dish with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with chopped pecans. Dredge each seasoned pork chop in flour to coat lightly on all sides. Dip each floured pork chop into beaten eggs, shaking off any excess. Press each egg-covered chop into chopped pecans until well-coated. In large skillet, heat olive oil or butter over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Cook pecan-crusted pork chops in skillet for 4–5 minutes each side or until crust is golden brown and chops are cooked through to your preference.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 tbsp butter

¼ cup milk or cream

salt and cinnamon, to taste

Directions

Boil sweet potatoes in salted water until tender, 15–20 minutes. Drain and return to pot. Add butter, milk, and pinch of cinnamon. Mash until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt.

Sautéed Collard Greens

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch collard greens, stems removed and leaves chopped

½ cup chicken or vegetable broth

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat olive oil in large pan over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute until fragrant. Add collard greens, stir to coat with oil and garlic. Pour in broth, cover, and simmer for 10–15 minutes until greens are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

4 green tomatoes, sliced ¼" thick

2 eggs, beaten

oil, for frying

Directions

Combine cornmeal, flour, salt, and pepper in shallow dish. Dip tomato slices in beaten eggs, then dredge in cornmeal mixture. Fry in hot oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each side 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

