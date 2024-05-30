Recipe: Sous Vide Rack of Lamb

Today, a top chef shares secrets to cooking 'sous vide', plus some special sides that go great however you make it. This recipe was shared by returning guest John Lister, Executive Chef with Ava Tampa, home to inspired Italian cuisine, over on Howard Avenue.

Sous Vide Rack of Lamb

Tools required

Immersion circulator

Large cryovac bag or Ziploc bag

Large cast iron pan or heavy-bottom pan

Hand blender or food processor

Ingredients

Lamb

1 rack of lamb

2 tbsp olive oil

Spice Blend

2 tbsp cumin

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp sumac

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Yogurt Feta Sauce

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup feta cheese

zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp sumac

8 fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Sautéed Chickpeas

1 (15½ oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

4 roasted red peppers, thinly sliced

2 cups Tuscan kale or another type of green

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ bunch Italian parsley, chopped

1 tbsp cooking oil

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Lamb

Dry lamb rack with paper towel, score fat cap and rub with 2-3 tbsp of lamb spice blend. Place lamb in cryovac or Ziploc bag with 2 tbsp olive oil and seal using vacuum sealer or water displacement method. Set immersion circulator to 130° F. Once temperature is reached, place bagged lamb rack into water and cook for minimum of 2 hours.

Yogurt Feta Sauce

Combine Greek yogurt, feta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, cumin, sumac, mint leaves, and extra virgin olive oil in tall, thin container. Blend with hand blender until smooth and set aside.

Chickpeas

Heat saute pan over medium-high heat with 1 tbsp cooking oil. Sauté sliced garlic until it starts to brown, then add sliced roasted red peppers, followed by tomato paste. Cook for a few minutes until slightly caramelized. Add chickpeas and kale, sautéing until kale has wilted and everything is warm. Remove from heat, stir in chopped parsley, and drizzle with 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Finishing Lamb

Heat cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Remove lamb from bag and pat dry. Once pan is hot, add lamb fat-side-down and sear until crispy. Serve lamb with warm chickpeas and drizzled with yogurt feta sauce.

Alternative Cooking Method (without Sous Vide)

Preheat oven to 250° F. Insert probe thermometer into center of rack of lamb and place on rack in oven. Cook until internal temperature reaches 130° F. Remove lamb from oven, let rest 10 minutes, then sear fat cap in cast iron pan as instructed above.

