Recipe: Salmon with Spring Vegetables

We're making a one-pan sustainable seafood special of Salmon with Spring Vegetables- and a Salsa Verde. We'll show you the tips and techniques you need to make it tonight! This recipe was shared by returning guest John Lister, Executive Chef with Ava Tampa, home to inspired Italian cuisine, over on Howard Avenue. Chef John previously shared the secrets of how to cook with truffles, in a recipe for Tarragon Chicken with Morel Mushrooms, click here to see that episode.

Italian Salsa Verde

Ingredients

1 bunch Italian parsley

4 mint leaves

4 anchovies

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp drained capers

1 tsp Dijon mustard

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Place all ingredients into a tall thin container and blend with hand blender until smooth.

Salmon with Spring vegetables

Ingredients

2 pieces skin-on salmon (Chef John used Kvarøy Arctic salmon in the show)

salt and pepper, to taste

extra virgin olive oil, as needed, for cooking

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 shallot, julienned

¼ cup English peas, frozen or fresh

1 small yellow squash, medium dice

1 small zucchini, medium dice

1 small leek, white only, cut lengthwise then into half moons

10 grape tomatoes, halved

Directions

Lightly score skin side of salmon and season with salt and pepper all over.

Place oil into 10" non-stick pan and place both pieces of salmon skin side down into cold pan, then place pan on stove on medium-low heat.

Continue to cook over medium-low heat, rendering out fat until salmon skin is crispy and sides of salmon start to become opaque. Then flip salmon and increase heat to medium-high and continue to cook until desired temperature is reached, preferably around medium.

Remove salmon from pan and set aside to rest. Return pan to stove and turn heat up to medium-high.

Add extra virgin olive oil, garlic and shallots and cook for a few moments until edges of garlic start to brown

Add tomatoes and leeks and cook for a few moments.

Add zucchini and squash, continue to cook then add peas and check for seasoning.

Place spring vegetables onto a plate, top with salmon, and spoon salsa verde (see recipe above) around plate.

