Recipe: Sous Vide Short Ribs

I'm on the case again today to solve another dinner dilemma. Karen wrote us from Palm Harbor. She saw the sous vide recipe shared by Chef David Morris, from Packard's Steakhouse. He showed us how he 'reverse sears' a steak by cooking it ‘sous vide’, which is French for 'under vacuum'. Karen said: "The sous vide recipes I have tried have been kind of bland, so, I am looking for a new approach with more flavorful recipes."

So for Karen, and anyone who has a sous vide kit they used once and never again, here's my idea for dinner to get you up and running.

Red Wine Demi-Glace Short Ribs over Rosemary Truffle Mashed Potatoes & Balsamic Roasted Carrots

Ingredients (Serves 4-5)

For the Red Wine Demi-Glace Short Ribs

4 bone-in short ribs (plate cut, about 2-3 lbs total)

salt & black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 large onion, finely diced

3 celery stalks, finely diced

1 large carrot, peeled & grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup red wine (use dry red like Cabernet or Merlot)

3 tbsp demi-glace, homemade or store-bought

1 pinch chili flakes (optional, for subtle heat)

For the Rosemary Truffle Mashed Potatoes

2 lbs russet potatoes, peeled & quartered

4 tbsp butter

1 tbsp truffle oil (adjust to taste for desired intensity)

2 cloves garlic, roasted & minced

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped (or 1 tsp dried rosemary)

½ cup whole milk or heavy cream

salt & black pepper, to taste

For the Balsamic Roasted Carrots

1 lb baby carrots (or whole carrots, peeled & sliced into spears)

1 tbsp dried rosemary (or 2 tsp fresh, chopped)

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions

Preheat sous vide to 130° F. Season short ribs with salt & black pepper. Heat cooking oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; sear short ribs for 2 minutes per side until golden brown. Set aside. In same pan, sauté onions, celery, carrots, and garlic until softened (3-4 minutes). Stir in tomato paste, cooking for 1 minute. Deglaze with red wine, add demi-glace & chili flakes. Simmer for 5 minutes, then let cool. Place short ribs & sauce in vacuum-sealed bag; sous vide for 48 hours. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add potatoes and cook until fork-tender (15-20 minutes). In small saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add truffle oil & roasted garlic; cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in rosemary and remove from heat. Drain potatoes, return to pot, and mash lightly. Pour in warm milk & butter mixture; mash until smooth. Season with salt & black pepper. Preheat oven to 350° F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper; spread carrots in single layer. In small bowl, whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, rosemary, and salt. Drizzle over carrots; roast for 30-40 minutes, flipping halfway. Remove short ribs from sous vide bag; let rest for 5 minutes. Simmer remaining sauce for 5 minutes if desired. Spoon mashed potatoes onto plates. Place short ribs on top, drizzle with sauce. Serve with roasted carrots. Garnish with rosemary or truffle oil.

