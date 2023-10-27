Recipe: Southern Breakfast for Dinner

Get your PJs back on, it's breakfast-time somewhere so we're having a Southern 'breakfast for dinner'- with breakfast pizza, salmon patties and okra hushpuppies. All brought to us by April Page, also known as Girl And a Grill.

Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup spinach

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 strips turkey bacon, cooked

4 large eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 °F, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and salt.

Add yogurt and mix until combined well, dough should have consistency of small crumbles.

Lightly dust flour on work surface and take out dough from bowl. Knead lightly until dough is tacky, not sticky. No dough should be left on your hands when you pull away.

Divide into four equal balls. Sprinkle a work surface and your rolling pin with flour. Roll the dough out into thin ovals, 7 to 8 inches and put on the prepared baking sheet.

Top with spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, leaving the center open for the egg.

Softly break one egg in the center of each dough and finish with bacon.

Bake 10 - 12 minutes, until crust is golden, and the egg is cooked.

Season with salt and pepper.

Salmon Patties

Ingredients

1 can red salmon

1 egg

½ onion

½ cup breadcrumbs

½ cup olive oil

Drain can of salmon, check for bones and remove.

Add to egg, onion and breadcrumbs in a bowl and mix together.

Mold into patty form.

Fry in olive oil until both sides of patties are golden brown.

Okra Hushpuppies

1 cup okra, thinly sliced

1 onion, diced

½ cup cornmeal

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

¾ cup buttermilk

1 egg

Canola oil, for frying

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and mix.

Fill a small pot halfway with canola oil so the hushpuppies have room to float.

Take spoonfuls and deep-fry, one at a time, until golden brown.

