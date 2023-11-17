Recipe: Tampa Po' boy with Home Fried Potato Chips

We're making a sandwich hearty enough for dinner - a 'Tampa Po' boy' with fried Red Snapper, home-made potato chips and a 'bold' slaw to make it a real meal. The recipe comes to us from Michael 'Mickey' Dortch, the man behind 'Mickey's Subs' who were recently named the #1 place for cheap eats in America by USA Today.

Tampa Po' Boy

Ingredients

1 loaf Cuban Bread

2 lbs American Red Snapper fillets

1 cup milk

1 egg

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornmeal

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp ground mustard

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

2 cups oil for frying or as needed

1 head Romaine Lettuce

Directions

Cut and soak red snapper pieces in milk for 15–20 minutes.

In bowl, mix together egg and hot pepper sauce.

In separate bowl, stir together flour, cornmeal, pepper, mustard and Cajun seasoning.

Dip fish pieces into dry mixture until evenly coated, then into egg mixture, then back into dry mixture.

When fish is coated, place in refrigerator and chill for 10–15 minutes.

Heat enough oil to cover bottom of large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry fish pieces for 3–4 minutes each side, or until golden brown.

Drain fish on paper towels and serve with hot sauce or tartar sauce (see below for recipe).

Cajun Tartar Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup dill pickle relish

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp chopped onion

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp white pepper

⅛ tsp smoked paprika

1½ tsp Cajun seasoning

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine ingredients in bowl and mix well.

Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Home-Fried Potato Chips

Ingredients

3 medium-sized russet potatoes

24 oz peanut oil

salt, to taste

Directions

Thinly slice potatoes using a mandolin.

Put slices in cold water and rinse out starches. (If water is cloudy, remove potatoes and place in a new bowl of water and repeat until water in bowl is clean.)

Place potatoes on baking sheet lined with paper towels and pat dry until no moisture comes off on the paper towel.

Heat peanut oil until it reaches 375 °F.

Lay potatoes into oil slowly to avoid splashing.

Cook until golden brown. About 4 minutes.

With tongs or slotted spoon, remove potatoes from hot oil and place in bowl or on plate with paper towels to soak up excess oil.

Season with salt to taste.

Mickey's Bold Slaw

Ingredients

1 head Napa Cabbage

1 carrot

2 bunches cilantro

1 fresno pepper

1 green apple

salt, to taste

1½ cups apple cider vinegar

½ cup sugar

1 cup water

Directions

Shred Napa Cabbage with a knife.

Cut carrot on mandolin.

Cut 2 thin rings of fresno pepper on mandolin.

Cut 1 green apple into thin strips with a knife.

Rough chop cilantro.

Combine all ingredients in bowl, add a little salt and stir up.

Combine apple cider vinegar, sugar water in a small pot.

Simmer until melted together.

Pour warm mixture over slaw.

Put in fridge for up to 20 minutes then serve.

