Recipe: Tostadas, Tacos and Sweetcorn

There's latin flare to these 'ideas for dinner'. First up, 'Tuna Tostadas', fresh tuna on a crunchy tostada. Then we'll make 'Carne Asada Tacos': marinated and grilled skirt steak in a tortilla. And it's all served with a side of mess-free street corn. This triple tasty threat is from Chef Ross Clingman who's with Parasol, the poolside oasis over at The Vinoy in St Pete.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turned out.

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Tuna Tostadas

Ingredients

4 tostadas

1 avocado

1 bunch scallions

olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

3 oz ahi tuna, diced

1 tsp lemon oil

½ tsp lime juice

1 watermelon radish, slivered

micro cilantro, to garnish

2 tbsp chipotle aioli (see recipe below)

Directions

Air fry tostadas for about 4 minutes at 400 °F. Optional: place an oven safe bowl on top to keep them flat in air fryer.

Halve avocado in half, remove pit and remove flesh from skin, then place on a baking sheet. Char with torch & slice thinly.

Place scallions on same baking sheet, lightly coat with oil and add salt to taste. Torch scallions until soft and charred.

In bowl, combine diced ahi tuna, lemon oil, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Stir together.

Spread cooked tostada with tuna, then top with avocado slices.

Chop charred scallions and combine with slivered watermelon radish and micro cilantro to garnish tostadas.

Drizzle with chipotle aioli to serve.

Chipotle Aioli

Ingredients

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp minced garlic

½ lime, squeezed

1 tsp chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, diced

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Directions

Add canola oil to hot pan and sauté garlic.

In bowl, combine sautéed garlic with lime juice

Next, dice peppers then add to bowl.

Add mayonnaise to bowl and whisk everything together.

Refrigerate until needed.

Carne Asada Tacos

Ingredients

1 orange, squeezed

1 lime, squeezed & zested

1 tsp adobo sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 oz beer of choice

2 oz Pepsi

4 oz skirt steak, sliced

canola oil

flour tortillas

2 tbsp green bell peppers, chopped

2 tbsp onions, chopped

salt, generous pinch

1 tbsp chipotle aioli (see recipe above)

micro arugula, to garnish

Directions

Combine marinade ingredients in bowl: orange juice, lime juice & zest, adobo sauce, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, beer and Pepsi. Mix together.

Juice of one orange, juice and zest of one lime, 1 teaspoon of adobo sauce, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 ounces beer, 2 ounces Pepsi. Mix together

Add sliced skirt steak to marinade. Place in fridge for 24 hours.

Heat canola oil in sauté pan. Take marinated steak and sauté for 1 minute.

In separate pan, toast/sear flour tortillas to preferred doneness.

Take cooked steak and place on top of toasted tortillas.

In meat pan, cook peppers and onions until soft, then place on top of meat in tortillas.

Drizzle with chipotle aioli and garnish with micro arugula.

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

2 ears corn

1 tbsp butter

salt, to taste

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp sour cream

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp Cojita cheese

generous pinch fresh cilantro, chopped

light dusting chili powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F. Place ears of corn (leave husk on) on baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes.

Shuck cooked corn, then sauté kernels in pan with butter, salt to taste.

Place sautéed corn in bowl.

In separate bowl, make crema. Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, salt, cayenne and mix together.

Drizzle corn with crema then sprinkle with Cotija cheese and cilantro. Dust with chili powder.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.