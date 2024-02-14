Recipe: Vegan Fajitas & Mushroom Stroganoff

It's 2 ideas for dinner, with 0 meat. First up, Fajitas- but a vegan version: quick, convenient and cooked on a sheet pan. Then we're making Stroganoff with a twist, using mushrooms to make it even better than beef. These recipes were shared by Danielle Stevens from 'Vine Vegan' in Brandon.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, diced

1 tbsp garlic cloves, minced

2 cups mushrooms (white button mushrooms and baby portabellas)

½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

¾ cup vegetable broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

salt & black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes

2 tbsp cornstarch

¾ cup oat milk or vegan heavy whipping cream

pasta, to serve

fresh chopped parsley, to top

Instructions

Heat oil in a large pan/skillet, add onion and fry for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and fry for a further 1 minute.

Add mushrooms and fry over medium heat for additional 5 minutes.

Pour in balsamic vinegar, vegetable broth, soy sauce, and spices. Add in nutritional yeast. Bring to a boil.

Add cornstarch to oat milk or cream and stir to dissolve.

Pour milk/cream mixture into pan and continue to cook on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes until sauce thickens.

Serve over pasta (or rice or mashed potatoes). Add fresh parsley as a garnish.

Vegan Fajitas

Ingredients

1 white onion

2 bell peppers (green, orange or red)

1 head cauliflower

1 portobello mushroom

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp kosher salt

non-stick spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F.

Thinly slice onion and bell peppers. Chop cauliflower into small florets. Chop mushroom into bite-sized pieces. Combine veggies in a big bowl and toss with olive oil and spices.

Coat 2 baking sheets with non-stick spray. Add vegetables in a single layer.

Roast for 15 minutes, then stir veggies. Return to oven and roast another 10 minutes or until tender.

Serve on warmed tortillas with sliced avocado & fresh cilantro garnish, and Refried Beans (recipe below).

Refried Beans

Ingredients

1 x 15 oz can pinto beans (or black beans)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup reserved liquid from beans

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp kosher salt

Directions

Drain beans and reserve can liquid in a glass measuring cup.

In a saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Turn heat to medium low and add beans, ¼ cup reserved can liquid, cumin, chili powder, and kosher salt.

Cook for 10 - 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, adding remaining ¼ cup can liquid when it starts to become drier.

When liquid gets thick and beans become easy to mash, remove from heat.

Mash with potato masher until desired texture is reached.

