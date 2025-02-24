Recipes: Lumpia + Vanilla Flan

We find some fine Filipino food as we bring you recipes by request for egg rolls and a fabulous vanilla flan, thanks to Chef Veronica Meneses from Tampa restaurant Manila Eats. They are just one of so many restaurants around the area who are back in business after being hit hard with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we’ll be meeting more of them this week.

Lumpia

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. ground pork

2 onions, minced

2 carrots, minced

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ cup parsley, chopped

1 ½ tsp salt

25 lumpia wrappers

3 cups cooking oil

Directions

In large bowl, combine ground pork, minced onions, minced carrots, garlic powder, black pepper, chopped parsley, and salt. Mix thoroughly until all ingredients are well incorporated. Lay lumpia wrapper on flat surface. Place about 1 to 2 tablespoons of filling near one edge of wrapper. Roll wrapper tightly around filling, folding in sides as you go to secure filling inside. Moisten edge of wrapper with a little water to seal. Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling. Heat cooking oil in deep pan over medium heat. Once oil is hot, carefully add lumpia in batches. Fry until golden brown and crispy, 3–5 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil. Serve lumpia hot with your choice of dipping sauce.

Vanilla Flan

Ingredients

12 egg yolks

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

14 oz condensed milk

1 cup fresh milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups hot water

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Heat saucepan and add sugar. Cook over low heat, stirring gradually, until sugar melts and turns into caramel. Pour caramel into individual ramekins or llanera (or your chosen mold) and let cool. Set aside. In mixing bowl, beat egg yolks. Gradually add condensed milk while continuing to beat. Slowly pour in fresh milk and add vanilla extract. Beat until mixture is smooth. Pour custard mixture into each caramel-lined ramekin or mold. Cover each mold with aluminum foil. Arrange covered molds in roasting tray. For better results, elevate molds slightly by placing them on short wire rack inside tray. Pour boiling water into roasting tray until water level reaches 1 - 1 ½ inches. Bake for 50 minutes. Remove from oven and let flans cool. Once cooled, transfer flan to serving plate and serve.

